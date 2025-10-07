Good morning everyone



I've been a Warehouse Mobile customer since 2019 and have seen a lot change over the 6 years with them. It's great that they still offer a very budget friendly $4 data/talk/text plan.



This year, after a lot of changes to their billing and benefits I have started to notice a $0.91 charge every now and then to my account. When queried, they informed that it is a system text to 447786205094. Google this number and it say it is an iMessage/iCloud/FaceTime verification number.



This wasn't seen when I was using an iPhone but problem here is that I have switched over to android in Feb 2024 and it appears I'm still been charged for these system text to 447786205094 in Jan 2025 and Sept 2025.



Is anyone else having this problem and can anyone please help to identify what's causing this and how to prevent it from repeating?



Thank you in advance.