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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessNo option to port number Mighty Mobile ?

xpd

xpd

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#322986 12-Oct-2025 19:37
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My daughter signed up for a Mighty Mobile account, but at no stage was asked to enter her details to port her number from One. She has been assigned an eSim with a new number but thats it. Theres not even anything on her MightyApe account to indicate shes even got a MightyMobile connection.

 

How does she get her number ported ? 

 

The MightyMobile instructions she showed me tell her nothing really apart from the fact that she now has an eSim number with them.

 

And when trying to make a call via the eSim, shes getting "call failed".

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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xpd

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  #3424507 12-Oct-2025 19:48
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Found there is a dedicated MightyMobile site.... cant log into it, says she dosent have an account. If tries to sign up, it wants her to make a payment for an account! 

 

Chatted with their bot, it said to get the MM app which she did, but still cant access anything. The documentation for their system is extremely poor.

 

If I'd known it was this crap a setup I would've told her to look elsewhere.




XPD / Gavin

 

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xpd

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  #3424509 12-Oct-2025 20:03
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And looks like were finally getting somewhere,........ what a joke of a setup. 

 

She ended up going through a "new" signup on the MM website, and said fine to making a payment, and it then seemed to realize she had an account and off it went. 

 

They really need to work on their documentation/guides.......  

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3424510 12-Oct-2025 20:23
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One thing that they do not make clear is how multiple connections on one email/password login works. Till recently it didn't, now it does but it asks you to choose a connection but gives you no way to identify which one is which.

 

Its defiantly a very work in progress website to manage it, but support seems to always get there. Really should check if my voicemail has been removed tho.




Richard rich.ms



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  #3436103 20-Nov-2025 07:15
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Followup........

 

Took a week to sort out why she couldn't use iMessage since the port.

 

But since then, all been working well and she's happy she has data :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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