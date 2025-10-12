My daughter signed up for a Mighty Mobile account, but at no stage was asked to enter her details to port her number from One. She has been assigned an eSim with a new number but thats it. Theres not even anything on her MightyApe account to indicate shes even got a MightyMobile connection.

How does she get her number ported ?

The MightyMobile instructions she showed me tell her nothing really apart from the fact that she now has an eSim number with them.

And when trying to make a call via the eSim, shes getting "call failed".