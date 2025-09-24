My parents have a 2 story concrete house where the current cordless landline phones have poor coverage. There is a base station connected directly to ONT for the landline and 2 other handsets around the house connect to this base station. The current setup uses standard DECT and the handsets further away from the base station are always cutting out when talking. I wanted to buy Uniden XDECT 8355 + 2 which uses their XDECT technology which would solve the poor coverage. However, everywhere I've looked the product is out of stock and it may have been discontinued. I understand XDECT is Uniden's proprietary technology, but do other companies have extended long range tech or is there something I could also be looking at buying instead. Ideally I want 1 base station and 2 addition handsets. I don't mind paying for a repeater as well. I have no problem paying up to $400 for everything. I have also seen the SKU Uniden XDECT 8355 + 3WPR which comes with 4 handsets and repeater but it also seems to be out of stock everywhere/discontinued. Any help or advice would be appreciated and I don't mind looking at other brands besides Uniden.