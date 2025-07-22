Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Win 11 Bluetooth connection issue
hsvhel

1237 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#320248 22-Jul-2025 20:24
Team

 

Since upgrading to Win11, i have started seeing an issue around connectivity to my Bluetooth devices. Specifically, headphones.

 

When watching media on power up, no problems.

 

If i take them off to attend to dinner, and the laptop requires logging in again, connection is not dropped but audio will not play on the headset, laptop seems to think it is and chuggs along as normal.

 

Should i be watching enough that it never logs out, i get to around the 50min mark to an hour and for reasons unknown, it starts glitching with the audio like it was connected via a cord and that cord was damaged.

 

This is happening on 

 

-Skull cany Venue headset

 

-Bose QC35

 

-Phillips TAT119

 

When Win10 was in charge, everything worked well

 

 

 

Have been into the settings, and on the interwebs advice, disabled telephony (on the noise cancelling theory)

 

Removed and reinstalled in Device Manager

 

Confirmed that all drivers are UTD and happy

 

The only resolution to this so far has been, where able, to connect the cable to the 3.5 jack. Aside from that, a power cycle of the unit bring it all back.....not ideal

 

 

 

All signs point to the laptop/drivers having a bad time, and with a like for like redundant unit on win 10, all is well

 

Laptop is a Dell Precision 7680

 

Open to thoughts, ideas on why Win 11 is punishing me 




gzt

gzt
17104 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3396292 22-Jul-2025 21:41
Is there a specific Win 11 Bluetooth driver available from Dell for the 7680 build you have?



hsvhel

1237 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3396867 24-Jul-2025 19:24
Not that i can find.

 

Command update is showing as complete, and the manual searches are returning the drivers i have.

 

Odd that the Win 10 variant of the same is fine, just the Win11 version is playing up




gzt

gzt
17104 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3396871 24-Jul-2025 19:33
Windows is always very unhelpful like that: Start here:

https://www.dell.com/support/product-details/en-nz/product/precision-16-7680-laptop/drivers

