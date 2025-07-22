Team

Since upgrading to Win11, i have started seeing an issue around connectivity to my Bluetooth devices. Specifically, headphones.

When watching media on power up, no problems.

If i take them off to attend to dinner, and the laptop requires logging in again, connection is not dropped but audio will not play on the headset, laptop seems to think it is and chuggs along as normal.

Should i be watching enough that it never logs out, i get to around the 50min mark to an hour and for reasons unknown, it starts glitching with the audio like it was connected via a cord and that cord was damaged.

This is happening on

-Skull cany Venue headset

-Bose QC35

-Phillips TAT119

When Win10 was in charge, everything worked well

Have been into the settings, and on the interwebs advice, disabled telephony (on the noise cancelling theory)

Removed and reinstalled in Device Manager

Confirmed that all drivers are UTD and happy

The only resolution to this so far has been, where able, to connect the cable to the 3.5 jack. Aside from that, a power cycle of the unit bring it all back.....not ideal

All signs point to the laptop/drivers having a bad time, and with a like for like redundant unit on win 10, all is well

Laptop is a Dell Precision 7680

Open to thoughts, ideas on why Win 11 is punishing me