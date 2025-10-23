peejayw: Any suggestions on a good de-bloat tool/script?

One doesn’t I suggest - that’s an old Windows XP/Win 7 thing.



Windows 10/11 are more adaptive to system usage. Because they are 64bit systems the amount of memory accessible is pretty much how much disk space does one have.

Think of physical ram as being more like a cache (L4) than the old place where apps were loaded into (although this still occurs).

my suggestion is leave it alone from the default install - it will optimise various subsystems with usage.



depending on the task being performed, I’ll run Win11 with between 4GB and 128GB of ram. The lower the amount of memory, the lower (to a degree) the number of concurrent apps one can run without an increase in disk usage.