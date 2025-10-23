Any suggestions on a good de-bloat tool/script?
Install Fedora Linux 😀
Sorry couldn't resist.
Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.
MikeB4:
Install Fedora Linux 😀
Sorry couldn't resist.
ROFL
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massgrave dev with windows 11 ltsc
Balm its gone!
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
peejayw:
Any suggestions on a good de-bloat tool/script?
One doesn’t I suggest - that’s an old Windows XP/Win 7 thing.
Windows 10/11 are more adaptive to system usage. Because they are 64bit systems the amount of memory accessible is pretty much how much disk space does one have.
Think of physical ram as being more like a cache (L4) than the old place where apps were loaded into (although this still occurs).
my suggestion is leave it alone from the default install - it will optimise various subsystems with usage.
depending on the task being performed, I’ll run Win11 with between 4GB and 128GB of ram. The lower the amount of memory, the lower (to a degree) the number of concurrent apps one can run without an increase in disk usage.
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CYaBro:
https://christitus.com/windows-tool/
this is great and it also allows you to update all your software, and remove/disable windows settings in a really easy way
Jase2985:
CYaBro:
https://christitus.com/windows-tool/
this is great and it also allows you to update all your software, and remove/disable windows settings in a really easy way
I'll endorse WinUtils too (Chris Titus developer). I paid NZ$18 for the software. I've killed off Windows 11 updates which keep screwing my micro PC which only runs weather station software at a remote location.......
Tony C
Cheviot NZ
if you have a Windows Pro license, get your hands on a Windows Professional N iso, Installs windows without all the B/S (Facebook/Instragram/xbox/etc)
You do unfortunately have to put back the Media Pack for stuff like zoom and teams to work but that is it
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
I used this script (https://github.com/Raphire/Win11Debloat) and disabled widgets, which is probably the most useful thing you can do. This gives me a fairly clean interface for basic functions, which is all I need. It depends a lot on how you want to use it.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Thanks everyone, working my way through all the suggestions, will soon have it looking like 3.1 again 😄
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
As someone who has had to fix more than his fair share of weird problem with windows, because someone ran a 'highly-rated' debloat, or windows cleaner, script or program, including features removed like advertising that things like inTune (rightly or wrongly) use for basic operations, I can't highly enough recommend you leave windows as close to how it comes out of the box as you can live with.
Windows is a highly integrated product now, rightly or wrongly, the chances of causing an unintended consequence you may not experience for months or years but then takes you hours and hours to fix as a result, is very high.
networkn:
Windows is a highly integrated product now, rightly or wrongly, the chances of causing an unintended consequence you may not experience for months or years but then takes you hours and hours to fix as a result, is very high.
Hence my reason getting a Professional N ISO which is a crap(less) version
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
networkn:
As someone who has had to fix more than his fair share of weird problem with windows, because someone ran a 'highly-rated' debloat, or windows cleaner, script or program, including features removed like advertising that things like inTune (rightly or wrongly) use for basic operations, I can't highly enough recommend you leave windows as close to how it comes out of the box as you can live with.
Windows is a highly integrated product now, rightly or wrongly, the chances of causing an unintended consequence you may not experience for months or years but then takes you hours and hours to fix as a result, is very high.
One size does not fit all. You make a valid point and I have certainly been there but Windows for me is not essential for anything, just an OS I am more or less used to and have made a habit of. I have also dabbled with Mint on more than one occasion, but I always drift back to Windows, which has a more familiar feel for me. At the same time, I can't stand Windows bloat. It more than merely irritates me. So I always run every new version through a cleaner and I strip out all the rubbish designed for users who move their lips when they read. Sometimes I get burned by this, but then I just reinstall and start over. This is vastly preferable to putting up with the crap. I am not saying it is the only way, or the best way, or even a good way, but it works for me and I guess that makes it my way.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
peejayw:
Thanks everyone, working my way through all the suggestions, will soon have it looking like 3.1 again 😄
Make sure TADA.WAV is still included lol
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