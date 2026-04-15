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ForumsMicrosoft WindowsCheck Your BackBlaze Backups! (They're probably missing stuff)
muppet

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#324475 15-Apr-2026 07:24
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Article here on how BackBlaze have silent stopped backing up anything in your .git folder, or OneDrive or Dropbox.

 

I know the BB Desktop Client is quite popular here (at least, I've seen it discussed a number of times)

 

But now they're being weasels and not backing up OneDrive or Dropbox. Which is crap because those are Sync services, NOT backup/restore services.

 

Anyway, beware. It would be horrible to find out after the fact that your backup service wasn't backing up your important documents just because they're in a Cloud Sync Service but that's what BackBlaze is doing.

 

Real dodgy IMHO.

 

 

 

 

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Stu

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  #3480929 15-Apr-2026 07:32
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I stopped using Backblaze a few months ago when they made changes to stop supporting iSCSI LUN volumes, without warning, which they'd always supported to that point. It seems they're at it again.




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