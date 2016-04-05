DarthKermit

What I don't get is who, once they've been baited to get ads onto their screen, clicks through to the ad? Surely I'm normal, and the whole concept of being misled into reading ads just angers *everyone*? And therefore, on principal, no-one clicks on the ads?

AND, surely the advertisers are aware of this, and that the ads are completely valueless to them too? So why would the advertisers pay any money for them? And, if advertisers don't pay, why is Stuff/NZH baiting people into viewing them?