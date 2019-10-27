Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicGST on imported goods still happening December 1st?
mr_shady

40 posts

Geek
Inactive user


#259875 27-Oct-2019 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi, was wondering if anyone knows what the status of this law is? It was supposed to come in on October 1st then got pushed back to December 1st. My googling however comes up with nothing for this at all, no media reports, no government press releases, nothing just an a few pages on the ird page. 

 

https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/campaigns/2018/gst-policy-update.html

 

Does anyone know if this law in still coming into effect on December 1st? Should I go on a online spending spree in the next few weeks? 😂

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 20
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Behodar
8248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2344250 27-Oct-2019 20:56
Send private message quote this post

Ahh, so that's what happened! I bought a bunch of stuff last month, thinking it was October, and then wondered why the likes of Amazon still aren't collecting GST.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2344259 27-Oct-2019 21:27
Send private message quote this post

Should you go on a spending spree?

 

Depends where you're buying from. Amazon/AliExpress/eBay? I'd say yes.

 

Elsewhere? Depends if they register or exceed the $60k limit. Remember, the limit for collecting the additional customs and biosecurity fees is also going up, so if they retailer isn't playing nicely or doesn't have to, you're better off waiting if doing larger purchases.

bigalow
502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344277 27-Oct-2019 23:41
Send private message quote this post

got a email from one of the USA companies i get hosting from is going to charge me GST from 1 december



wellygary
6623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2344306 28-Oct-2019 08:32
Send private message quote this post

https://www.customs.govt.nz/about-us/news/important-notices/new-gst-rules-for-low-value-imported-goods/ 



It’s all go for 1 December

rugrat
2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2344380 28-Oct-2019 12:29
Send private message quote this post

biggal:

 

got a email from one of the USA companies i get hosting from is going to charge me GST from 1 december

 

 

 

 

I don’t get that. Remote services for companies over $60000 was suppose to be charged from 1 October 2016. AKA The Netflix Tax.

 

https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/industry-guidelines/non-res-bus-gst/online-services/non-res-bus-gst-online-services.html

rb99
2380 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2344388 28-Oct-2019 13:06
Send private message quote this post

Any thought re timing on this ? i.e. purchase date vs date of entry into country ?

 

I guess if Amazon etc apply it properly its purchase date, but what if it isn't applied properly or I dunno, it takes a month to arrive, or have I answered my own question already.




rb99

bigalow
502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2344446 28-Oct-2019 17:08
Send private message quote this post

rb99:

 

Any thought re timing on this ? i.e. purchase date vs date of entry into country ?

 

I guess if Amazon etc apply it properly its purchase date, but what if it isn't applied properly or I dunno, it takes a month to arrive, or have I answered my own question already.

 

 

good question

 

 as i was going to get something on the black Friday sales on Friday 29th November / Sat 30th November NZ time 

 

 



rb99
2380 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2348470 5-Nov-2019 14:41
Send private message quote this post

Looking at these emails Youshop are sending out, sounds more like its based on date of arrival in NZ - 'may be subject to new GST rules if it reaches customs and border clearance after 00.01 1st December'. Not sure about the significance of 'may'.

 

Not looking good for Black Friday then, unless the gst makes little effective difference.




rb99

Behodar
8248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2348475 5-Nov-2019 14:59
Send private message quote this post

YouShop's email has a link to IRD's FAQ. If the total value is less than $1000 then there will be no GST at the border come 1/12.

TENKAN
314 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2348477 5-Nov-2019 15:03
Send private message quote this post

So long as the supplier has collected it for them!

networkn
27229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2348478 5-Nov-2019 15:05
Send private message quote this post

So what I am trying to determine, is right now, if your order exceeds $400 NZD, not only will you pay GST as it comes in but you will pay around $130 in additional fees. 

 

After the change, for items under $1000 will attract GST from the first dollar, but no $130 fees?

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2348481 5-Nov-2019 15:09
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

So what I am trying to determine, is right now, if your order exceeds $400 NZD, not only will you pay GST as it comes in but you will pay around $130 in additional fees. 

 

After the change, for items under $1000 will attract GST from the first dollar, but no $130 fees?

 

 

That's my understanding. Everything published to date suggests that if the seller refuses to comply, or is exempt (under $NZ60k in sales to NZ), you won't have to pay unless the import exceeds $NZ1000.

 

Retailers may be appeased by this change, but in actual fact it becomes much cheaper to import more things, especially as base postage charges increase.

Behodar
8248 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2348482 5-Nov-2019 15:10
Send private message quote this post

TENKAN: So long as the supplier has collected it for them!

 

That's not what the FAQ says. It says Customs will collect GST for items over $1000 "if not already collected by the supplier". It says GST is not collected by Customs for items $1000 or less.

 

https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/campaigns/2018/gst-policy-update-nz-consumers.html

networkn
27229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2348485 5-Nov-2019 15:15
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

networkn:

 

So what I am trying to determine, is right now, if your order exceeds $400 NZD, not only will you pay GST as it comes in but you will pay around $130 in additional fees. 

 

After the change, for items under $1000 will attract GST from the first dollar, but no $130 fees?

 

 

That's my understanding. Everything published to date suggests that if the seller refuses to comply, or is exempt (under $NZ60k in sales to NZ), you won't have to pay unless the import exceeds $NZ1000.

 

Retailers may be appeased by this change, but in actual fact it becomes much cheaper to import more things, especially as base postage charges increase.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, to be honest, it means items that were over $400 of which I'd like to buy a few, is saving me more money!

 

 

trig42
5333 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2348493 5-Nov-2019 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Also, things like clothing and shoes, which previously attracted Duty, thereby lowering the threshold (as you had to add 10% to the price, as well as GST) will no longer attract duty or the IETF if total value is under $1000.

 

I can't see how this is better for local retail - surely it is the clothes/shoes retailers (where the price difference to overseas is quite high) that this will affect.

 

I have no issues paying GST to Amazon/Youshop if my pair of Levis is $70 from them as opposed to $130 at Just Jeans. I can actually buy more to offset the freight (whereas before, I had to limit my order size to under ~$260NZ so as to not pay the IETF/Duty/GST.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 20
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 