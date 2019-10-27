Hi, was wondering if anyone knows what the status of this law is? It was supposed to come in on October 1st then got pushed back to December 1st. My googling however comes up with nothing for this at all, no media reports, no government press releases, nothing just an a few pages on the ird page.
https://www.classic.ird.govt.nz/campaigns/2018/gst-policy-update.html
Does anyone know if this law in still coming into effect on December 1st? Should I go on a online spending spree in the next few weeks? 😂