How big is your budget and what do you mean by "fully fledged"?

If you want a manual machine, you'll also need a grinder. 4-6 coffees a day over the long term, I'd steer away from the appliance brands like Sunbeam, Delonghi, Breville etc and go for something more built for the long term. We have an expobar at our work, makes 10+ a day easily and hasn't skipped a beat in the 2 years we've had it. Combine that with a reasonable grinder and you'll be set, but you are looking at +/- $3k. There's also rocket, Vibiemme and Profitec which all produce heat exchanger models for $2-2.5k that will do a great job.

If you mostly make milk based drinks, I'd steer clear of single boiler units like the Rancilio Silvia, cheaper than a heat exchange / dual boiler but you'll have to get used to waiting for the machine to switch from coffee to steam.

Ofcourse, it all depends on whether or not you want to take the plunge for a manual machine including learning how to make coffee and steam milk etc, not just press a few buttons.....