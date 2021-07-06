Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicNZ access to Amazon AU
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#288516 6-Jul-2021 05:55
Send private message

Received yesterday. The GST page wasn't published then. Ex-Australia going by shipping times.



 

From today, customers across New Zealand can visit Amazon.com.au and shop from millions of products across a huge range of categories and have them delivered direct to their door. In addition to the US store, Amazon.com, NZ customers can now access products from thousands of brands on the Australian store, Amazon.com.au, including Bonds, Breville, L’Oreal, Mattel, Nintendo, Oculus and Tommee Tippee. Customers can access expedited delivery in as fast as three business days to certain areas in Auckland and Christchurch for as little as AU$6.99, and standard delivery starting at AU$2.99.

 

“We are excited to offer Kiwis access to millions of products at great prices on Amazon.com.au, all underpinned by convenient delivery options,” said Tony Austin, General Manager of Exports for Amazon.com.au. “We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”

 

NZ customers can conveniently shop anywhere, anytime through the Amazon Shopping app, and desktop and mobile browsers. Customers can also track orders, contact customer service 24 hours a day, read product reviews, or simply browse the growing selection at the time and place that suits them best. Amazon.com.au also offers easy returns; for most items customers are given a postage paid label which enables them to schedule an at home pick up or they can drop it off at a nearby DHL location. Customers can start shopping by downloading the Amazon Shopping app or visiting www.Amazon.com.au.

 

Customers will also be able to shop from the many small businesses that sell on Amazon.com.au including homegrown small New Zealand businesses such as Serious Food Co, The Herb Farm and Bella Honey. Customers can find these brands and more on www.Amazon.com.au/shoplocalnz.  Customers will also be able to access products from small Australian businesses such as pet products from Sydney based Zenify and baby and toddler products from Little Archer & Co. from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

 

“Amazon Australia has provided immense support to our business from logistics through to accessing new customers. They’ve enabled us to move from the cornfields to an online marketplace much more quickly than we could have ever believed,” says Roger Holmes, founder of Serious Food Co, a family business from Auckland that harvests organic corn crops to make delicious guilt free snacks.

 

Customers shopping from New Zealand can learn more here: www.amazon.com.au/nzhelp 

 

 

 

 

 




 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 10
Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2739418 6-Jul-2021 06:25
Awesome news. Just testing it now on random items: Captain Marvel Blu Ray ~AU $9.38 delivered.

 

 

 

Edit* Good time to test out Amazon AU Prime 1 month free trial. They just gave me a $15 off $15.01 spend code.

 

"These terms and conditions apply to Australian Prime members (free trial memberships only – excludes Prime members on paid) who have not previously made a shopping purchase on amazon.com.au or the amazon app in previous 12 months ("Eligible Prime Members"). These Eligible Prime Members can receive $15 off their purchase when they spend more than $15 of eligible item(s) and redeem the promotional code 'WELCOME15' at checkout via the Amazon app or amazon.com.au"

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739428 6-Jul-2021 08:13
From the help pages on GST:

 

 

Amazon is required to calculate, collect, and remit 15% New Zealand Goods and Services Tax (GST) on low-value goods (LVG), items with a value of $1,000 NZD or less, classified as taxable for New Zealand GST purposes.

 

New Zealand GST will apply at the rate of 15% to LVG sold on Amazon.com.au by non-New Zealand resident suppliers and delivered to a New Zealand address. When you provide a New Zealand delivery address at checkout, the estimated tax applies to your items and is calculated into your order total. 15% GST is also applicable on any delivery or gift-wrap charges associated with orders of LVG.

 

GST will apply to each LVG in an order, regardless of the total value of all items in an order.

 

The order details display a tax breakdown for LVG where estimated GST is calculated, collected, and remitted by Amazon.com.au. This includes LVG sold and fulfilled by third-party sellers shipped from overseas to a New Zealand address.

 

An invoice or order summary with relevant order and tax details is available in Your Orders. To view, or print an invoice, go to Print an Invoice or Order Summary.

 

If the order total is above $1,000 NZD, an estimated Import Fees Deposit may apply to the order. This deposit pays any import taxes, fees or charges on your behalf (or on the behalf of the recipient).

 

 

 

 

 




Behodar
8319 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739429 6-Jul-2021 08:14
In addition to the US store

 

Happy to see this bit. I always feared that they'd close it off after giving a local alternative.



nzkiwiman
2559 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2739439 6-Jul-2021 08:40
Good news; I have missed a few Amazon USA exclusives so being able to have a crack at a them via Amazon AU is great.

 

Did a test order, no GST in the breakdown .. either they haven't enabled yet .. or 

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2739441 6-Jul-2021 08:43
nzkiwiman:

 

Good news; I have missed a few Amazon USA exclusives so being able to have a crack at a them via Amazon AU is great.

 

Did a test order, no GST in the breakdown .. either they haven't enabled yet .. or 

 

 

Just tested it now. Under order there's "Order Totals include GST.See details."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
855 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739443 6-Jul-2021 08:51
I'll be curious to see if this plays nice with a US amazon account - I was able to log in with the same details as the US store. 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11946 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739445 6-Jul-2021 08:55
Logged in, found most items were good price, except one or two that were still cheaper to order via US for some reason. 

 

Lego seems to be at reasonable pricing, and thats a good (bad) thing :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2739453 6-Jul-2021 09:13
From my quick glance this morning, PC parts are sometimes significantly cheaper than PBTech.

 

Like the Crucial P2 1TB SSD. It's $139 delivered from Amazon AU but it's almost $200 delivered from PBTech and only $182 if I went to go buy it in person today.

 

I'm not seeing a good range of other things but I imagine that will happen in time. Still seeing some items appear from the Amazon UK side which do not ship to NZ regardless.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

trig42
5359 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2739461 6-Jul-2021 09:31
Levi's 511 Jeans, $175 :(

 

 

 

No thanks.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2739465 6-Jul-2021 09:37
Oh cool, we can help fund another space trip for Bezos (queue Bo Burnham song about Jefferey Bezos)....

 

Seriously, though, why 'shop local' via Amazon. It's as far from local as you can get. Just go give your money directly to the small business.

CruciasNZ
863 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2739471 6-Jul-2021 09:43
Does the Zip Pay option accept NZ phone numbers yet? I noticed last week it was only +61 numbers. Shipping to NZ for reasonable prices is great, adding Zip would make it equal with some of the local stores for larger orders temptation wise. 




Professional Forum Lurker

rb99
2408 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2739476 6-Jul-2021 09:56
Vera DVDs, series 8,9,10 -

 

Amazon AU $28.95,27.51,30.99

 

JB HiFi AU $19.98,15.98,15.95 buy 2 get one free, and they were 20% off at the weekend.

 

So, you know, shop around.




rb99

old3eyes
8836 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2739478 6-Jul-2021 09:58
Just had a look at the phones. Found a Pixel 4a but when I clicked on it

"$602.75

This item cannot be shipped to your selected delivery location. Please choose a different delivery location."

So much for this store delivering to my NZ address.




Regards,

Old3eyes

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739510 6-Jul-2021 10:14
I've ordered something from there. It was cheaper than JB HiFi AU by about AU$70. The gift card balance is not shared with Amazon US.




turtleattacks
460 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2739519 6-Jul-2021 10:28
Would buying from Amazon mean that you don't get the protections from CGA? 

 

 

