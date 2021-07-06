Received yesterday. The GST page wasn't published then. Ex-Australia going by shipping times.





From today, customers across New Zealand can visit Amazon.com.au and shop from millions of products across a huge range of categories and have them delivered direct to their door. In addition to the US store, Amazon.com, NZ customers can now access products from thousands of brands on the Australian store, Amazon.com.au, including Bonds, Breville, L’Oreal, Mattel, Nintendo, Oculus and Tommee Tippee. Customers can access expedited delivery in as fast as three business days to certain areas in Auckland and Christchurch for as little as AU$6.99, and standard delivery starting at AU$2.99.

“We are excited to offer Kiwis access to millions of products at great prices on Amazon.com.au, all underpinned by convenient delivery options,” said Tony Austin, General Manager of Exports for Amazon.com.au. “We know that many New Zealand customers are already shopping on the US store and we are pleased to be offering them a faster option.”

NZ customers can conveniently shop anywhere, anytime through the Amazon Shopping app, and desktop and mobile browsers. Customers can also track orders, contact customer service 24 hours a day, read product reviews, or simply browse the growing selection at the time and place that suits them best. Amazon.com.au also offers easy returns; for most items customers are given a postage paid label which enables them to schedule an at home pick up or they can drop it off at a nearby DHL location. Customers can start shopping by downloading the Amazon Shopping app or visiting www.Amazon.com.au.

Customers will also be able to shop from the many small businesses that sell on Amazon.com.au including homegrown small New Zealand businesses such as Serious Food Co, The Herb Farm and Bella Honey. Customers can find these brands and more on www.Amazon.com.au/shoplocalnz. Customers will also be able to access products from small Australian businesses such as pet products from Sydney based Zenify and baby and toddler products from Little Archer & Co. from the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

“Amazon Australia has provided immense support to our business from logistics through to accessing new customers. They’ve enabled us to move from the cornfields to an online marketplace much more quickly than we could have ever believed,” says Roger Holmes, founder of Serious Food Co, a family business from Auckland that harvests organic corn crops to make delicious guilt free snacks.

Customers shopping from New Zealand can learn more here: www.amazon.com.au/nzhelp