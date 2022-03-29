Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicWhy do people like hot cross buns?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15467 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#295446 29-Mar-2022 19:46
This is a serious question. I can't stand them myself. What do people like about them so much?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

timmmay
18489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893762 29-Mar-2022 20:06
Because they're spicy bread, crunchy and soft and sweet and savory, drenched in butter they're great!

lxsw20
2898 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893772 29-Mar-2022 20:16
Wouldn't it be a boring old world if we all liked the same stuff?

rhy7s
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893778 29-Mar-2022 20:52
Rikkitic:

 

This is a serious question. I can't stand them myself. What do people like about them so much?

 

 

 

 

I don't like shop bought buns, they tend to taste like metal and are too dry for me without enough fruit. I like home-made, wholemeal, dense, moist and fruity buns without a glaze, or only minimally glazed.



Nate001
525 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893779 29-Mar-2022 20:57
I guess you don't like fruit cake either... 

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2893785 29-Mar-2022 21:16
Because while I enjoy the taste, it also takes me back to my childhood when I looked forward to Easter egg hunts etc.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10974 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893787 29-Mar-2022 21:21
Nate001:

I guess you don't like fruit cake either... 



Fruit cake is bloody disgusting.

Coriander is the devils herb.

Pineapple on Pizza is awesome.

Hot cross buns are amazing and something I look forward to every year. Toasted, melted butter and decent berry jam is great.

The point I’m trying to make - to hell with Coriander but people will disagree with that statement too, they’re just psychopaths. Ditto to people who dislike pineapple on Pizza.




Behodar
8292 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893788 29-Mar-2022 21:21
Nate001:

 

I guess you don't like fruit cake either... 

 

 

I like hot cross buns and I dislike fruit cake. Which box do I fit into? :)

 

michaelmurfy:

Coriander is the devils herb.

 

I've been told that it tastes like soap. I've never actually tried eating soap, but if it tastes anything like coriander then I'm not likely to try it any time soon!



CYaBro
3803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2893834 29-Mar-2022 21:26
Fruit cake is nothing like hot cross buns.
I won’t eat fruit cake but love hot cross buns.
I make my own hot cross buns, since 2020 lockdown.
They taste better than store bought ones and everybody loves them.
Never bother with the cross on top though so they’re just hot buns. 🤣

gzt

gzt
13578 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2893973 29-Mar-2022 21:50
Rikkitic: This is a serious question. I can't stand them myself. What do people like about them so much?

People like their traditions sometimes. Easter has a lot of commonality in one form or another. Also, I think some people have tried better hot cross buns than you : ). Buns come around every year it's hard to avoid them..

WyleECoyoteNZ
965 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893974 29-Mar-2022 22:09
I love hot cross buns, but finding a good one, isn't easy.

 

The local countdown ones were Ok, lacking any spice, minimal fruit, no peel. But at less than $4 for a 6 pack, you get what you paid for. The nearby New World had a Brioche one the other week, they weren't too bad.

 

1 gripe, they start selling them really early, late January I first saw them, and usually you can still get them in June!

Senecio
1502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2893977 29-Mar-2022 22:22
I despise the fact that year on year we are forced to endure extended holiday periods. Xmas decorations and adverts from as early as September, Easter eggs appearing on shelves from late January.

 

But I make an exception for hot cross buns. It should be written into our constitution that hot cross buns must be made available all year round. It is a crime against humanity that we are forced to endure 10 months of the year without those tasty buns. 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10974 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893978 29-Mar-2022 22:29
CYaBro: I make my own hot cross buns, since 2020 lockdown.
They taste better than store bought ones and everybody loves them.
Never bother with the cross on top though so they’re just hot buns. 🤣


This needs to be peer reviewed. We accept samples and will provide the truth and only the truth. Until then your statement is unverified 😉




coffeebaron
5923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894026 29-Mar-2022 22:43
@CYaBro will be supplying Hot Cross Buns at the next GeekZone meet up. 

 

 




Rikkitic

Awrrr
15467 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2894028 29-Mar-2022 22:53
Nate001:

 

I guess you don't like fruit cake either... 

 

 

I loathe fruit cake. It is a fruit lover's worst nightmare. I would rather swallow hot tacks. But if I had no other choice, I would choose hot cross buns over fruit cake every time.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Handle9
7606 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2894032 29-Mar-2022 23:32
michaelmurfy:
Nate001:

I guess you don't like fruit cake either... 



Fruit cake is bloody disgusting.

Coriander is the devils herb.

Pineapple on Pizza is awesome.

Hot cross buns are amazing and something I look forward to every year. Toasted, melted butter and decent berry jam is great.

The point I’m trying to make - to hell with Coriander but people will disagree with that statement too, they’re just psychopaths. Ditto to people who dislike pineapple on Pizza.


Jam and hot cross buns is the work of the devil and you will burn in hell for 3 millenia. Only butter is acceptable.

