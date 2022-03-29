This is a serious question. I can't stand them myself. What do people like about them so much?
Because they're spicy bread, crunchy and soft and sweet and savory, drenched in butter they're great!
Wouldn't it be a boring old world if we all liked the same stuff?
Rikkitic:
I don't like shop bought buns, they tend to taste like metal and are too dry for me without enough fruit. I like home-made, wholemeal, dense, moist and fruity buns without a glaze, or only minimally glazed.
I guess you don't like fruit cake either...
Nate001:
Nate001:
I like hot cross buns and I dislike fruit cake. Which box do I fit into? :)
michaelmurfy:
Coriander is the devils herb.
I've been told that it tastes like soap. I've never actually tried eating soap, but if it tastes anything like coriander then I'm not likely to try it any time soon!
Rikkitic: This is a serious question. I can't stand them myself. What do people like about them so much?
I love hot cross buns, but finding a good one, isn't easy.
The local countdown ones were Ok, lacking any spice, minimal fruit, no peel. But at less than $4 for a 6 pack, you get what you paid for. The nearby New World had a Brioche one the other week, they weren't too bad.
1 gripe, they start selling them really early, late January I first saw them, and usually you can still get them in June!
I despise the fact that year on year we are forced to endure extended holiday periods. Xmas decorations and adverts from as early as September, Easter eggs appearing on shelves from late January.
But I make an exception for hot cross buns. It should be written into our constitution that hot cross buns must be made available all year round. It is a crime against humanity that we are forced to endure 10 months of the year without those tasty buns.
CYaBro: I make my own hot cross buns, since 2020 lockdown.
They taste better than store bought ones and everybody loves them.
Never bother with the cross on top though so they’re just hot buns. 🤣
@CYaBro will be supplying Hot Cross Buns at the next GeekZone meet up.
Nate001:
I loathe fruit cake. It is a fruit lover's worst nightmare. I would rather swallow hot tacks. But if I had no other choice, I would choose hot cross buns over fruit cake every time.
michaelmurfy:Nate001:
Fruit cake is bloody disgusting.
Coriander is the devils herb.
Pineapple on Pizza is awesome.
Hot cross buns are amazing and something I look forward to every year. Toasted, melted butter and decent berry jam is great.
The point I’m trying to make - to hell with Coriander but people will disagree with that statement too, they’re just psychopaths. Ditto to people who dislike pineapple on Pizza.