Daughter is off to uni halls next year.

Thought I would get her a cheap and simple airfryer as the kitchen will be v basic.

Briscoes have a one day sale today pretty decent discount on airfryers ( I know they have a sale every week but this one looks a bit better for that specific item)

Any ones to avoid or recommend appreciated. Got till 9pm!

This is for an 18 yo who makes a mess in an empty room. Must be simple to use.

