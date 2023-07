I used to grab a plastic bag from the fruit and vege section on the way to the meat section, as some supermarkets would have plastic bags already by the meat but some don't. That's not possible now as plastic bags are banned completely. I've twice had raw chicken juice leak into my reusable supermarket bag from a shrink wrapped meat tray, hence the protection of an additional plastic bag.

I'm not really sure what the solution is now. I don't feel that I'm the one who should be paying for the solution to supermarkets not properly wrapping their meat. Using a paper bag doesn't seem like a reasonable solution if it's only going to become soggy with raw chicken juice.