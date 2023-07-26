Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Climate Change Thread
tdgeek

28016 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306471 26-Jul-2023 07:33
Send private message quote this post

I thought we had one, but seems not

 

I found this quite compelling 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/300935783/study-finds-climate-change-fingerprints-on-july-heat-waves-in-europe-china-and-america

 

 

Create new topic
morrisk
330 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3108126 26-Jul-2023 08:00
Send private message quote this post

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. 

 

The latest report from the IPPC is clear and disturbing stating that: 

 

"Unless there are immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to 1.5˚ C will be beyond reach."

 

Yet in spite of the clear evidence from the IPPC and the evidence we can all see every day in the news both here in NZ and around the world, it does not seem to me that we are doing enough right now to try and minimise the impacts that we are already experiencing. I would have expected that this issues was the number one issue in the world today.

 

I attended a recent lecture given by Professor James Renwick, a professor of Physical Geography at Victoria University of Wellington. He has been a lead author for the IPCC for the last 20 years.

 

One simple message I took from his lecture, in terms of what needs to be done, was to stop burning oil and gas right now.

 
 
 
 

SaltyNZ
6462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108129 26-Jul-2023 08:02
Send private message quote this post

Climate change is a real existential threat. I thought my kids - possibly grandkids - would be the ones to see the worst of it. But the bad stuff is accelerating a lot faster than even the climate scientists predicted. Now fully expect that I will be alive to see the upheaval begin.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

tdgeek

28016 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108134 26-Jul-2023 08:26
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

Climate change is a real existential threat. I thought my kids - possibly grandkids - would be the ones to see the worst of it. But the bad stuff is accelerating a lot faster than even the climate scientists predicted. Now fully expect that I will be alive to see the upheaval begin.

 

 

I feel we are at the start of the Climate Change Bell Curve. One in 100 year and one in a thousand year events is over. They will be regular now, and when the weather and random chance stars align that gives you the 1 in 100 event, that will be huge from here on. Phoenix, AZ, 25 days in a row of 43.3 C or higher that's unreal

 

Here in ChCh, unscientific obervations this Winter. Hardly any frosts, spring bulbs came up late June. Daffodils in flower. Big dump of rain here last weekend (not unusual this time of year) but it was double July rainfall in 2 days. Last week we had 3 days in a row of 17 to 18+ degrees. Yes, any of these can happen in any given year, but not unusual now 



Handsomedan
5699 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3108139 26-Jul-2023 08:48
Send private message quote this post

I think one of the main issues we're facing regarding changing habits is related to the convenience factor. 

 

It's really inconvenient to go back to the way we did things in the past and to do things to minimise our footprint. 
It can also be expensive. 

 

I drive a Hybrid - I wouldn't be able to afford to buy one myself, but I was lucky enough to be given a job with a company car. 
My wife's car uses petrol - I'd love to buy her a hybrid, but we simply can't afford it (let alone a fully electric car). My son's car is also a petrol car.

 

Recycling and composting and buying things without wrapping and sourcing environmentally friendly products can be exhausting. It's simply not in the forefront of most people's minds. 
It's harder to do than living the way we've been conditioned to live for the last 50+ years. 

 

 

 

There needs to be a fundamental shift in the way we all live, but I fear the worst. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

SaltyNZ
6462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108143 26-Jul-2023 09:00
Send private message quote this post

Handsomedan:

 

Recycling and composting and buying things without wrapping and sourcing environmentally friendly products can be exhausting. 

 

 

 

 

As it happens, recycling doesn't have a major impact on climate change. It's good for other reasons, obviously, but not so much climate change in particular. The best things you can do for climate change are going car-free and related strategies - use PT more, switch to an EV, fly less.

 

For us 'fly less' isn't really an achievable goal: we flew once this year and that was the first time since 2018. Even before that it was Australia, once every couple of years, so there isn't really much 'less' we can get.

 

Clearly EVs have a way to go before they will be in the hands of everyone but most people can make more use of PT.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

MikeB4
17780 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3108151 26-Jul-2023 09:06
Send private message quote this post

When purchasing new products I ask about the packaging. If it included non recyclable or hard to recycle (eg Polystyrene) I reject the product. I recently purchased a new Dyson stick suction cleaner, I questioned about the packaging and was advised it was 100% recyclable. When we got it home they were 100% correct. The M1 iMac I purchased a while back was also contained in 100 % recyclable.

If we reject products packaged badly the message will get through.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1087 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108159 26-Jul-2023 09:22
Send private message quote this post

Lethal wet bulb temperatures. It's the combination of where high temperatures and high humidity mean even if the body sweats, evaporative cooling doesn't occur. So the body overheats and dies of heatstroke. 

 

This is already happening in some parts of the world. (Persian Gulf, India, Pakistan, etc.).

 

The opening chapter (scanned PDF, university uploaded for review purposes) of Kim Robinson's Ministry for the Future is a horrifying peek into what parts of the world are already dealing with.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



SJB

SJB
2362 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108161 26-Jul-2023 09:30
Send private message quote this post

It seems obvious to me that we've already gone past the tipping point - it's too late.

 

No matter how many people switch to hybrids or EV's in NZ it won't make an iota of difference to the big picture.

 

There needs to be an equal effort put into mitigation as there is in emission reduction or there will be nothing left to save.

morrisk
330 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3108163 26-Jul-2023 09:33
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

 The best things you can do for climate change are going car-free and related strategies - use PT more, switch to an EV, fly less.

 

 

 

Clearly EVs have a way to go before they will be in the hands of everyone but most people can make more use of PT.

 

 

Agree with this - we all need to look at how we individually can burn less gas and oil.

 

This may mean walking, riding a bicycle, taking a bus, changing to an EV, fly less. It will all add up. The CO2 we produce from burning oil and gas stays around for a long time so best to avoid doing this when ever possible.

MikeB4
17780 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3108167 26-Jul-2023 09:55
Send private message quote this post

We have a PHEV that spends 90% running as an EV, I have an electric mobility scooter and a human powered wheelchair. My wife travels to work by train unless she needs to go out of town for meetings. When things get better we have E-Bikes. We no longer use our gas heating and only use electric heating and we will shortly swap out our gas hob for an induction hob. I would like to get rid of our Infinity water heater but I don't know of viable alternatives for water heating.

SaltyNZ
6462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3108175 26-Jul-2023 10:08
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

We have a PHEV that spends 90% running as an EV, I have an electric mobility scooter and a human powered wheelchair. My wife travels to work by train unless she needs to go out of town for meetings. When things get better we have E-Bikes. We no longer use our gas heating and only use electric heating and we will shortly swap out our gas hob for an induction hob. I would like to get rid of our Infinity water heater but I don't know of viable alternatives for water heating.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, when our gas hob retires we will switch to electric, and like you I have no good alternative to the infinity system for water heating for a family with teenagers just yet. Presumably electric ones will be available at some time in the near future, and/or heat-pump powered storage water heaters as well. In the meantime, there's nothing comparable to cooking with gas unfortunately. Induction hobs don't cut it in my opinion.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

cddt
439 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3108176 26-Jul-2023 10:13
Send private message quote this post

If youre interested in personal choices which can reduce your climate impact, this is a good (and very scientific) place to start: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ab8589/pdf#page=14

Create new topic





