The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.

The latest report from the IPPC is clear and disturbing stating that:

"Unless there are immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to 1.5˚ C will be beyond reach.”

Yet in spite of the clear evidence from the IPPC and the evidence we can all see every day in the news both here in NZ and around the world, it does not seem to me that we are doing enough right now to try and minimise the impacts that we are already experiencing. I would have expected that this issues was the number one issue in the world today.

I attended a recent lecture given by Professor James Renwick, a professor of Physical Geography at Victoria University of Wellington. He has been a lead author for the IPCC for the last 20 years.

One simple message I took from his lecture, in terms of what needs to be done, was to stop burning oil and gas right now.