I know there are coffee addicts here who will have an opinion on this.

I've long been getting coffees from BP when doing a long trip, but curious to see where others here on the forum get theirs from, and why.

I'm not interested in "i get my coffee from Atomic in Kingsland" :) I'm interested in coffees only from the bigger-brand petrol stations, even if they are all a lesser product compared to cafés.