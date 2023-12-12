A vent post.....

So, I collect Hot Wheels as a small hobby. Warehouse is one of the main sources for them.....

Last night I was at the store, and theres one of the staff with boxes of Hot Wheels related items in the toy aisles restocking. Got to the loose cars bin, and wow, overflowing obviously literally just restocked, awesome, might finally be able to get some of the popular castings that have come out lately.

Nope. All the JDM (ie: very popular) related cars are gone.

I then realize the staff member stocking the shelves was the same one who I found one day surrounded by open boxes of loose cars, and had stacked all the collectible ones behind them, which they then proceeded to pickup and wander off with.

Can guarantee they had done the same thing, taken all the good stuff for themselves to sell off at a premium on FB.

I HATE staff who pull this sort of "scam" - they are being paid to supply the customer stock, not themselves. Sure, use inside knowledge to your advantage, but to outright keep popular items for your own gain without letting customers even see the items...... I'm a collector, not a reseller, so it really hurts.

I remember it happening a few years ago with Countdown/PaknSave staff, was some special on a particular chocolate bar, soon as doors were open to customers, all the stands were empty with "sold out" signs..... staff had taken the goods for themselves before opening.

