Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicA vent - staff taking advantage of position

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13045 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#311075 12-Dec-2023 07:31
Send private message quote this post

A vent post.....

 

/vent on

 

So, I collect Hot Wheels as a small hobby. Warehouse is one of the main sources for them.....

 

Last night I was at the store, and theres one of the staff with boxes of Hot Wheels related items in the toy aisles restocking. Got to the loose cars bin, and wow, overflowing obviously literally just restocked, awesome, might finally be able to get some of the popular castings that have come out lately.

 

Nope. All the JDM (ie: very popular) related cars are gone. 

 

I then realize the staff member stocking the shelves was the same one who I found one day surrounded by open boxes of loose cars, and had stacked all the collectible ones behind them, which they then proceeded to pickup and wander off with.

 

Can guarantee they had done the same thing, taken all the good stuff for themselves to sell off at a premium on FB.

 

I HATE staff who pull this sort of "scam" - they are being paid to supply the customer stock, not themselves. Sure, use inside knowledge to your advantage, but to outright keep popular items for your own gain without letting customers even see the items...... I'm a collector, not a reseller, so it really hurts. 

 

I remember it happening a few years ago with Countdown/PaknSave staff, was some special on a particular chocolate bar, soon as doors were open to customers, all the stands were empty with "sold out" signs..... staff had taken the goods for themselves before opening. 

 

/vent off

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
hsvhel
1094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3170916 12-Dec-2023 08:04
Send private message quote this post

Call them out on it, preferably in the store it happened and with manager




Referral Link Quic

 

Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

 
 
 
 

Best TrendMicro deals for antivirus and malware protection(affiliate link).
throbb
670 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170918 12-Dec-2023 08:10
Send private message quote this post

Was he in uniform when he was shopping from the open boxes? If seen plenty of "collectors" sit down the aisle of a Warehouse store going through every box of hotwheels after asking staff to bring them out for them. 

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13045 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170919 12-Dec-2023 08:15
Send private message quote this post

throbb:

 

Was he in uniform when he was shopping from the open boxes? If seen plenty of "collectors" sit down the aisle of a Warehouse store going through every box of hotwheels after asking staff to bring them out for them. 

 

 

Oh hell yes, full WH uniform, even said to me "feel free to go through the boxes before I empty them into the bin" as they walked off with the goodies.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



RogerMellie
279 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3170931 12-Dec-2023 09:19
quote this post

That sort of behaviour should be reported immediately and have him caught red-handed.

 

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7296 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3170942 12-Dec-2023 09:57
Send private message quote this post

Salt and wound - he probably gets a staff discount too.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

GV27
5435 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170963 12-Dec-2023 10:12
Send private message quote this post

There's some really cool Hot Wheels collectables out there that I just never see. Maybe this is why.

gehenna
7966 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170966 12-Dec-2023 10:14
Send private message quote this post

Not the same issue but reminds me of when I worked at the Warehouse and worked the toy section.... some local nerds came in one day and looked through all the hot wheels on the rotating stand, took them all off, then left them on a pile on the floor.  Hundreds.  I still want to punch that guy when I see him again.  It was 1995 but still...



xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13045 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170986 12-Dec-2023 10:23
Send private message quote this post

GV27:

 

There's some really cool Hot Wheels collectables out there that I just never see. Maybe this is why.

 

 

Yup... in the FB groups, theres guys posting pics of oodles of one casting, because they know everyone wants them. So they buy out the store of them, and sell at premium. Theres one particular one I want at the moment, but cant find because its been swiped by scalpers. But I'll live without it..... 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13045 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170987 12-Dec-2023 10:25
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

Not the same issue but reminds me of when I worked at the Warehouse and worked the toy section.... some local nerds came in one day and looked through all the hot wheels on the rotating stand, took them all off, then left them on a pile on the floor.  Hundreds.  I still want to punch that guy when I see him again.  It was 1995 but still...

 

 

Yeah, what I do now is grab a trolley, and as Im going though the bin, is put them all in the trolley - then once I'm done, I return them all back to the bin carefully. 

 

See so many with ripped/bent cards, or the cards are there in mint condition but the actual model is gone.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

Lias
5252 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171029 12-Dec-2023 11:33
Send private message quote this post

I used to work with a mate who was into collecting them and he ranted about TWH staff doing this and that was a decade ago.. so not much has changed by the sound of it.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

johno1234
1360 posts

Uber Geek


  #3171030 12-Dec-2023 11:40
Send private message quote this post

hsvhel: Call them out on it, preferably in the store it happened and with manager

 

You'd think that this would be a serious breech of employment agreement?

clinty
1130 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3171035 12-Dec-2023 11:57
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

....Theres one particular one I want at the moment, but cant find because its been swiped by scalpers. But I'll live without it..... 




What are you looking for?

Clint

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13045 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171094 12-Dec-2023 12:50
Send private message quote this post

clinty:
xpd:

 

....Theres one particular one I want at the moment, but cant find because its been swiped by scalpers. But I'll live without it..... 

 




What are you looking for?

Clint

 

Ideally after 2, one to open, one to keep as original.

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

PsychoSmiley
218 posts

Master Geek


  #3171101 12-Dec-2023 13:40
Send private message quote this post

Somewhat unrelated to this, but it makes me feel less silly buying HWs.

 

I'm mainly in it for the stupid silly ones for my son, but at least I know it's less weird me buying a bunch up.

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
13045 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171117 12-Dec-2023 15:14
Send private message quote this post

PsychoSmiley:

 

Somewhat unrelated to this, but it makes me feel less silly buying HWs.

 

I'm mainly in it for the stupid silly ones for my son, but at least I know it's less weird me buying a bunch up.

 

 

Haha, I walked out last night carrying about 20 of them. Its not weird :D Its not weird for me anymore to see people using the trolley method, whereas previously, I was like "what....". 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







NordVPN






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 