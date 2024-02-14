Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Woolworths' 'Everyday Rewards' collects customers' everyday information
heavenlywild

4745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#311777 14-Feb-2024 09:46
Woolworths' 'Everyday Rewards' collects customers' everyday information

 

Taking images, audio recordings and car plate numbers when you use your app. What? Surely, this is an overreach? I am thinking twice about using the app.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

heavenlywild

4745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  heavenlywild
#3194924 14-Feb-2024 10:05
And the big concern is when (not if) data is leaked or hacked... What then?




And the big concern is when (not if) data is leaked or hacked... What then?

 
 
 
 

Rmani
251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  Rmani
#3194931 14-Feb-2024 10:18
How I wish we have something similar to GDPR here. 




Rmani

heavenlywild

4745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  heavenlywild
#3194935 14-Feb-2024 10:24
I've just deleted my account with my real name and details. 

 

Unfortunately you can't live without it - or can you? Anyway, I've created a new account with made up details. Do what I can. Not perfect but hey.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.



xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13152 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  xpd
#3194937 14-Feb-2024 10:31
Huh ? Only thing I gave them was my name and address, at no stage have I given them anything else, so where are they obtaining recordings, images and number plates from ? Are they literally pilfering it from my phone via the app ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

heavenlywild

4745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  heavenlywild
#3194939 14-Feb-2024 10:35
Most likely a future "use case" or maybe taking a photo as you scan your membership card at the checkout.




Most likely a future "use case" or maybe taking a photo as you scan your membership card at the checkout.

evnafets
471 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  evnafets
#3194940 14-Feb-2024 10:37
Listening to the podcast referenced:  In the Terms and Conditions they say that they can do this. 

Did you agree to the terms and conditions?

heavenlywild

4745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  heavenlywild
#3194941 14-Feb-2024 10:39
evnafets:

 

Listening to the podcast referenced:  In the Terms and Conditions they say that they can do this. 

Did you agree to the terms and conditions?

 

 

You have to if you want to use the app.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.



evnafets
471 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  evnafets
#3194942 14-Feb-2024 10:47
It is a couple of clicks in.  You have to go from the terms and conditions to the privacy policy to the Woolworths privacy policy

 



Depending on how you shop or interact with us, the personal information we collect from you may include:

 

  • Your name, address, phone number, email address, date of birth and preferred gender.
  • Your customer reference number or Everyday Rewards number.
  • Details of the programmes you’ve joined and used (like the Everyday Rewards, or Christmas Club programmes), including any rewards you have earned.
  • What, how and when you buy from us, your stated or likely preferences, like whether you may be interested in particular products or promotions and how you would like us to communicate with you.
  • As with many other websites, tracking technologies, such as "cookies", are used to obtain certain types of information, like application activities, current location of your device, type and version of your browser, your device ID and other device metrics when you visit our websites, mobile apps or our trusted partners’ websites or mobile apps (see Cookie Statement for details).
  • Information you provide to enter a promotion or competition.
  • Video footage and audio recordings which may identify you from our cameras (including CCTV, security and team safety cameras) for security, theft prevention, or safety purposes.
  • The number plate of the vehicle you have used to visit our store, if that store uses an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

 

 

So looks like the video/number plate thing isn't from the app, but from their CCTV and 'team safety' cameras.

 

But it is in the fine print of data they can collect about you...

ANglEAUT
2004 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  ANglEAUT
#3195001 14-Feb-2024 11:27
evnafets:  

 

  • ...
  • Video footage and audio recordings which may identify you from our cameras (including CCTV, security and team safety cameras) for security, theft prevention, or safety purposes.
  • The number plate of the vehicle you have used to visit our store, if that store uses an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

So looks like the video/number plate thing isn't from the app, but from their CCTV and 'team safety' cameras.

 

...

 

 

What I object to is the linking of the CCTV & ANPR info together with my rewards membership. That seems a step to far. 😕




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Handsomedan
6100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  Handsomedan
#3195017 14-Feb-2024 11:40
I think it's a given that we give away a fair amount of privacy to interact with apps and online entities, but to link the images taken on a separate device to the card data? Too much. Way too much. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

richms
26520 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  richms
#3195018 14-Feb-2024 11:42
ANglEAUT:

 

What I object to is the linking of the CCTV & ANPR info together with my rewards membership. That seems a step to far. 😕

 

 

If someone causes problems for their staff and then goes and checks out, I would expect them to log the recordings of the problems against their profile so they know when it gets bad enough to trespass them.

 

Are you saying that if they have a recording of abuse or someone stuffing some steak down their pants that they should not record that against the customer to help when it comes time to recover costs from them?

 

 




Richard rich.ms

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
13152 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  xpd
#3195032 14-Feb-2024 12:24
"We notice you drive a truck but only buy a bag of stuff from us, can we recommend you buy a lot more to fill your truck ?"

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
12421 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  michaelmurfy
#3195035 14-Feb-2024 12:34
See, this is why for their "discounts" which are simply a way to get you to scan so they can track your purchases I actually don't have it assigned to a real account. I was annoyed they asked me to download an app so I did, grabbed the barcode, put it into Stocard and removed it from my phone straight after.

 

Sure, I may not get the full rewards but I normally shop at Pak'n'Save anyway where they don't need a "rewards" card. Plus also as I'm an EV driver I don't ever use fuel rewards either.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

gzt

gzt
15477 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  gzt
#3195041 14-Feb-2024 13:15
I was at Countdown/Woolworths a few days ago. While shopping I saw an empty box left over from shelf-stocking and put it in my trolley. I get to the self-checkout and scan all my items. Only the empty box is left in the trolley. I will use it later to carry my shopping.

Checkout refuses to go to payment stage. Assistant comes over and logs in. Over the assistant's shoulder I can see the checkout has detected the empty box as an item in the trolley and held me up on the basis there are items remaining in trolley.

I'm impressed. This is more advanced than I expected. It does make you wonder how they are correlating and marking all that data. It would be unpleasant to be on some dystopian supermarket watch-closely list in cases of misclassification.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7384 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  eracode
#3195043 14-Feb-2024 13:22
I think it’s fair enough for them to be able to ID you - they’re entitled to know who is reporting all the rats in their stores.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

