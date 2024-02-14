heavenlywild

Woolworths' 'Everyday Rewards' collects customers' everyday information
Taking images, audio recordings and car plate numbers when you use your app. What? Surely, this is an overreach? I am thinking twice about using the app.
Woolworths' 'Everyday Rewards' collects customers' everyday information
Taking images, audio recordings and car plate numbers when you use your app. What? Surely, this is an overreach? I am thinking twice about using the app.
And the big concern is when (not if) data is leaked or hacked... What then?
How I wish we have something similar to GDPR here.
I've just deleted my account with my real name and details.
Unfortunately you can't live without it - or can you? Anyway, I've created a new account with made up details. Do what I can. Not perfect but hey.
Huh ? Only thing I gave them was my name and address, at no stage have I given them anything else, so where are they obtaining recordings, images and number plates from ? Are they literally pilfering it from my phone via the app ?
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
Most likely a future "use case" or maybe taking a photo as you scan your membership card at the checkout.
Listening to the podcast referenced: In the Terms and Conditions they say that they can do this.
Did you agree to the terms and conditions?
evnafets:
Listening to the podcast referenced: In the Terms and Conditions they say that they can do this.
Did you agree to the terms and conditions?
You have to if you want to use the app.
It is a couple of clicks in. You have to go from the terms and conditions to the privacy policy to the Woolworths privacy policy
So looks like the video/number plate thing isn't from the app, but from their CCTV and 'team safety' cameras.
But it is in the fine print of data they can collect about you...
evnafets:
- ...
- Video footage and audio recordings which may identify you from our cameras (including CCTV, security and team safety cameras) for security, theft prevention, or safety purposes.
- The number plate of the vehicle you have used to visit our store, if that store uses an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.
So looks like the video/number plate thing isn't from the app, but from their CCTV and 'team safety' cameras.
...
What I object to is the linking of the CCTV & ANPR info together with my rewards membership. That seems a step to far. 😕
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
I think it's a given that we give away a fair amount of privacy to interact with apps and online entities, but to link the images taken on a separate device to the card data? Too much. Way too much.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
ANglEAUT:
What I object to is the linking of the CCTV & ANPR info together with my rewards membership. That seems a step to far. 😕
If someone causes problems for their staff and then goes and checks out, I would expect them to log the recordings of the problems against their profile so they know when it gets bad enough to trespass them.
Are you saying that if they have a recording of abuse or someone stuffing some steak down their pants that they should not record that against the customer to help when it comes time to recover costs from them?
"We notice you drive a truck but only buy a bag of stuff from us, can we recommend you buy a lot more to fill your truck ?"
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
LinkTree - kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more
Support Kiwi music! The People Black Smoke Trigger Like A Storm Devilskin
NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________
See, this is why for their "discounts" which are simply a way to get you to scan so they can track your purchases I actually don't have it assigned to a real account. I was annoyed they asked me to download an app so I did, grabbed the barcode, put it into Stocard and removed it from my phone straight after.
Sure, I may not get the full rewards but I normally shop at Pak'n'Save anyway where they don't need a "rewards" card. Plus also as I'm an EV driver I don't ever use fuel rewards either.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
I think it’s fair enough for them to be able to ID you - they’re entitled to know who is reporting all the rats in their stores.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.