heavenlywild



I was at Countdown/Woolworths a few days ago. While shopping I saw an empty box left over from shelf-stocking and put it in my trolley. I get to the self-checkout and scan all my items. Only the empty box is left in the trolley. I will use it later to carry my shopping.



Checkout refuses to go to payment stage. Assistant comes over and logs in. Over the assistant's shoulder I can see the checkout has detected the empty box as an item in the trolley and held me up on the basis there are items remaining in trolley.



I'm impressed. This is more advanced than I expected. It does make you wonder how they are correlating and marking all that data. It would be unpleasant to be on some dystopian supermarket watch-closely list in cases of misclassification.