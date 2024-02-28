Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79119 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#311931 28-Feb-2024 11:38
Send private message

Newshub set to close at end of June, Warner Bros. Discovery staff devastated - NZ Herald

 

 

One of our biggest commercial media company’s newsrooms - Newshub - is set to close at the end of June, with dozens of high-profile presenters and journalists out of roles.

 

High-profile talent such as 6pm news presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes and new 7pm show host Ryan Bridge are set to lose their jobs.

 

The Newshub website will also close. The company employs at least 57 journalists.

 

Warner Bros. Discovery laid out the plans to close Newshub at an all-staff meeting at 11am. Security guards were placed outside the company’s premises in Auckland and Wellington.

 

“Look this is awful,” Warner Bros. Discovery NZ boss Glen Kyne told staff at the meeting.

 

The company would look to co-fund local news but ThreeNow was now the “core” of a future digital business, staff were told.

 

In a statement at 11.18am, Warner Bros. Discovery said it had commenced consultation on a “proposed remodelling and restructure of its ANZ free-to-air business in New Zealand”.

 

“The proposal includes the closure of all Newshub’s multiplatform news operations and output, and new local programming would only be in collaboration with local funding bodies and other partners.”

 




networkn
Networkn
32234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200771 28-Feb-2024 11:43
Send private message

That's pretty unfortunate. I feel sorry for all those people affected. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3200784 28-Feb-2024 11:44
Send private message

"restructuring" their free to air services in Aotearoa. Hmmm That has the aroma of doom for the broadcast channels.

SaltyNZ
8148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200792 28-Feb-2024 11:46
Send private message

Another nail in the coffin of serious journalism. Won't be long till TikToks with autocorrect-generated voiceovers are the only sources of information left.




MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3200796 28-Feb-2024 11:57
Send private message

SaltyNZ:

 

Another nail in the coffin of serious journalism. Won't be long till TikToks with autocorrect-generated voiceovers are the only sources of information left.

 

 

Time to resurrect the town crier me thinks.

Eva888
2363 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3200798 28-Feb-2024 12:06
Send private message

That’s very sad for all those people now unemployed during hard times of high mortgages and fewer jobs around.

 

Makes one realise we are just a small insignificant place pretty much seen like all the other Pacific islands. Big American Warner bros says, who cares. 

michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200801 28-Feb-2024 12:10
Send private message

Yeah not great at all! They were our default go to for news. 




richms
28025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200810 28-Feb-2024 12:27
Send private message

They may as well just turn the lights off at flower street and let the site owner build apartments now.




MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3200812 28-Feb-2024 12:32
Send private message

When our electricity is back on I shall revisit 3 Now. They last time I checked maybe a year ago it was mostly rubbish.

wellygary
8245 posts

Uber Geek


  #3200817 28-Feb-2024 12:40
Send private message

MikeB4:

 

"restructuring" their free to air services in Aotearoa. Hmmm That has the aroma of doom the the broadcast channels.

 

 

 

 

Yeah, 

 

COVID and the PGF paused the great media shakeup of 2019,  but now its back with vengeance,

 

The high cost of operating terrestrial broadcasting got a hat tip in the announcement,

 

I think there are serious questions being asked about whether WB Discovery look to actually continue with terrestrial TV,  or just say "you want TV, get  Satellite Freeview, or a streaming box"

 

The Very big question about with state owned media will be the last guy standing are now back in play, and will be a test for the new Govt,  But with ACT and NZ First having little love for public cash going to Media, I think the writing is could be on  the wall...

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79119 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200819 28-Feb-2024 12:44
Send private message

MikeB4:

 

When our electricity is back on I shall revisit 3 Now. They last time I checked maybe a year ago it was mostly rubbish.

 

 

Oh, I have news for you (no pun intended).

 

It hasn't changed.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79119 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200821 28-Feb-2024 12:46
Send private message

wellygary:

 

The high cost of operating terrestrial broadcasting got a hat tip in the announcement,

 

I think there are serious questions being asked about whether WB Discovery look to actually continue with terrestrial TV,  or just say "you want TV, get  Satellite Freeview, or a streaming box"

 

 

Quoted of truth. They knew what they were buying. I think this plan was in the cards for ages. - perhaps even from the start.




SJB

SJB
2945 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3200825 28-Feb-2024 12:49
Send private message

TV3 is a dead man walking.

richms
28025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200827 28-Feb-2024 12:55
Send private message

SJB:

 

TV3 is a dead man walking.

 

 

Walking is a bit optimistic. Dragging itself along with one hand is closer to it.




alasta
6681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3200836 28-Feb-2024 13:17
Send private message

Let's be honest, the free to air business model is dead. Like it or not, the future of news is paywalls and state funding. 

 

In that context this development is not surprising, but I wasn't necessarily expecting a full closure of the newsroom. I had suspected that they might rebrand Newshub as 'CNN New Zealand' with a handful of locally based journalists feeding content into a global platform. Perhaps Warner Brothers Discovery is doubting the future of their news operations on a global scale.

 

Three (and formally TV3) has always struggled financially, right from when they entered into receivership about a year after their 1989 on-air debut. It's a tough business and in recent years it's got a lot tougher. Warner Brothers Discovery have indicated that they intend to position ThreeNow as their flagship distribution medium, and longer term I suspect they will merge it into their global streaming platform and shut down their linear broadcast channels. 

SaltyNZ
8148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200837 28-Feb-2024 13:19
Send private message

alasta:

 

Let's be honest, the free to air business model is dead. Like it or not, the future of news is paywalls and state funding

 

 

 

 

Winston won't like that, it's corruption! Well, it is when they aren't licking his boots anyway. 🙄




