Well it looks like the days of the big gentailers "sock puppeting" are ending.

In the past I suspect Flick might have continued as a brand of Meridian, but they just transferred them over ,

and now Genesis have decided to phase out Frank and Ecotricity and just brand everything Genesis

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/563641/genesis-energy-to-merge-its-retail-brands-into-one