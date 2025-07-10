quickymart:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/storm-alert-fresh-heavy-rain-and-winds-to-hit-already-sodden-regions-tomorrow/T5U3Q55LPNHV7JI53AZO7YIOGA/

Having visited Nelson numerous times in my younger years (always nice to visit from the Coast!) I find it astonishing that sunny Nelson - of all places - gets 3 heavy rain watches/warnings in the last month.

Yes I agree about climate change - but sunny Nelson?? Last time it was also Blenheim!

I lived through both the floods in 1988 on the Coast and it's giving me flashbacks as to how bad they were, these don't seem to be too far off.



If you live in the area, how is it impacting you and what steps are you taking to make sure your family/friends/pets/homes are safe?