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ForumsOff topicHeavy rainfall in Nelson/Tasman
quickymart

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#320146 10-Jul-2025 20:30
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https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/storm-alert-fresh-heavy-rain-and-winds-to-hit-already-sodden-regions-tomorrow/T5U3Q55LPNHV7JI53AZO7YIOGA/

 

Having visited Nelson numerous times in my younger years (always nice to visit from the Coast!) I find it astonishing that sunny Nelson - of all places - gets 3 heavy rain watches/warnings in the last month.

 

Yes I agree about climate change - but sunny Nelson?? Last time it was also Blenheim!

 

I lived through both the floods in 1988 on the Coast and it's giving me flashbacks as to how bad they were, these don't seem to be too far off.

 


If you live in the area, how is it impacting you and what steps are you taking to make sure your family/friends/pets/homes are safe?

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michaelmurfy
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  #3393037 10-Jul-2025 21:18
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Parents had their farm flood. Friend of theirs just up the road lost their farm, house etc due to it eroding into the river. 

 

It is a bit harder for these people as you can’t exactly pack up and leave stock. But just that area (Foxhill / Pretty Bridge Valley) was badly affected.

 

It isn’t great…




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mudguard
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  #3393038 10-Jul-2025 21:20
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I visit once a month. I think the difficulty Nelson faces is that it's surrounded by slopes with pine plantations. My amateur theory is that pines don't retain the water as well as native bush, so any rainfall is amplified. Obviously even worse once they're cut down.

 

 

 

Blenheim on the hand is surrounded by naked hills, but I'd guess the Wairau can handle bigger flows and there a fewer people living in the valley. 

tdgeek
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  #3393134 11-Jul-2025 09:00
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quickymart:

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/storm-alert-fresh-heavy-rain-and-winds-to-hit-already-sodden-regions-tomorrow/T5U3Q55LPNHV7JI53AZO7YIOGA/

 

Having visited Nelson numerous times in my younger years (always nice to visit from the Coast!) I find it astonishing that sunny Nelson - of all places - gets 3 heavy rain watches/warnings in the last month.

 

Yes I agree about climate change - but sunny Nelson?? Last time it was also Blenheim!

 

I lived through both the floods in 1988 on the Coast and it's giving me flashbacks as to how bad they were, these don't seem to be too far off.

 


If you live in the area, how is it impacting you and what steps are you taking to make sure your family/friends/pets/homes are safe?

 

 

Sunny Nelson and Climate Change

 

Earth temps are increasing as we all know. But in any one location, it may be warmer or cooler, wetter or drier. Increased temps cause increased activity of weather, more moisture in the atmosphere,  more wind, more rain, or less depending where you are. IIRC Ive seen monsoons arrive early or late too



Nate001
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  #3393140 11-Jul-2025 09:20
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Lately there has been a lot of tropical moisture coming from the North, and when that hits the surrounding ranges it just keeps raining. Its more the frequency and intensity has increased. 

wellygary
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  #3393145 11-Jul-2025 09:36
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quickymart:

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/storm-alert-fresh-heavy-rain-and-winds-to-hit-already-sodden-regions-tomorrow/T5U3Q55LPNHV7JI53AZO7YIOGA/

 

Having visited Nelson numerous times in my younger years (always nice to visit from the Coast!) I find it astonishing that sunny Nelson - of all places - gets 3 heavy rain watches/warnings in the last month.

 

 

Nelson Tasman is sheltered from the SW and W, and Westerlies are the dominant weather system in NZ...

 

 

 

However it is very open to Northerlies , which is what is dumping rain on it at the moment, 

 

But Historically when it does rain from the North it does rain significantly in the region, and it it not uncommon...

 

 

 

"There have been a number of major flood  events in the Nelson-Tasman region over the years, with severe flooding in 2010, 1986, 1983, 1970, 1957, 1947, 1929, 1904, 1895 - many of these causing severe slips and damage to equal the event of 2011. Search NIWA's historic weather events catalogue for information about floods in the region.  Key information sources are also listed as "Further sources" below.  " 

 

https://www.theprow.org.nz/events/nelson-and-tasman-floods/

 

 

Senecio
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  #3393233 11-Jul-2025 11:36
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We have a holiday home in Richmond, we’re going down in two weeks and we’re crossing our fingers it’s not a cleanup exercise! So far it’s escaped the first 2 weather events.

 

We’re preparing to move down there permanently at the end of this year. While it has its share of events the weather is generally pretty good 350 days of the year.

 
 
 
 

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alasta
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  #3393245 11-Jul-2025 12:19
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Senecio:

 

We have a holiday home in Richmond, we’re going down in two weeks and we’re crossing our fingers it’s not a cleanup exercise! So far it’s escaped the first 2 weather events.

 

We’re preparing to move down there permanently at the end of this year. While it has its share of events the weather is generally pretty good 350 days of the year.

 

 

My parents are in Richmond and seem to be okay. They had some additional drainage installed on their property a couple of years ago which seems to have helped. 

quickymart

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  #3393498 12-Jul-2025 12:01
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According to the mayor (on the news) the sun's out today - how are you holding up there? Hopefully not too much damage?

Nate001
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  #3393512 12-Jul-2025 12:41
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quickymart:

 

According to the mayor (on the news) the sun's out today - how are you holding up there? Hopefully not too much damage?

 

 

Partly cloudy, but blue skies. https://harbours.nelson.govt.nz/cams/ 

Ragnor
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  #3393999 15-Jul-2025 00:08
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Potential legacy of the Tongan volcano which increased water vapour in the stratosphere by 10% and is probably still coming down slowly over time.

elpenguino
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  #3394075 15-Jul-2025 09:42
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Ragnor:

 

Potential legacy of the Tongan volcano which increased water vapour in the stratosphere by 10% and is probably still coming down slowly over time.

 

 

I would bet on this type of event being more frequent and not a temporary thing. Climate change leads to warmer oceans and that leads to more, and more intense, rainfall.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

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