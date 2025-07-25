Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RIP Hulk Hogan

xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13765 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#320275 25-Jul-2025 07:59
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/hulk-hogan-wrestling-icon-and-pop-culture-legend-dies-aged-71/MU2433IS6BBI7PD5HHW3CLHF3Y/

 

One of those weeks :( Makes me feel old now....

 

 




nztim
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3396945 25-Jul-2025 08:23
Ozzy, Hogan, it is one of those weeks.......




DjShadow
4084 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3396947 25-Jul-2025 08:30
TMZ saying Heart Attack, sounds very similar to Macho Man Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior and Eddie Guerrero

Dulouz
883 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3396957 25-Jul-2025 09:11
DjShadow:

 

TMZ saying Heart Attack, sounds very similar to Macho Man Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior and Eddie Guerrero

 

 

Come on - Hulk was 71 - considering what he put his body through that's a pretty good go.




Amanon



Earbanean
937 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3396961 25-Jul-2025 09:24
Hard to know the effect of the high level steroid use in the heart attack when you get to that age.  However, with the other wrestlers, and athletes like Florence Griffith Joyner, who had heart attacks at young ages, it's pretty clear cut.  But the families always block proper autopsies etc, to protect their reputations.

Dulouz
883 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3396991 25-Jul-2025 10:42
For any wrestling fans (past or present) I recommend the Mr McMahon series on Netflix. Interesting interviews with the Hulk




duckDecoy
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3396996 25-Jul-2025 11:21
Dulouz:

 

For any wrestling fans (past or present) I recommend the Mr McMahon series on Netflix. Interesting interviews with the Hulk

 

 

Even if you're not i'd recommend it.  Both my wife and son watched and enjoyed it and they have zero interest in wrestling.

muppet
2567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3397005 25-Jul-2025 11:37
Handsomedan
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3397006 25-Jul-2025 11:45
His more recent political views really soured me on him, if I am honest. 
I would have been more upset at his passing if he'd been a nicer human. 

He was a massive part of my youth - along with the aforementioned past wrestlers in the WWF. 




MikeAqua
7773 posts

Uber Geek


  #3397059 25-Jul-2025 14:18
It can't be good for your heart to be that ripped for that long.  One of my childhood heroes, along with Hacksaw Jim Duggan.  I knew it was fake of course but I still loved it.  I still remember the day Hogan lifted Andre the Giant.   I wonder if anyone will break a chair over his coffin?  




xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13765 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3397071 25-Jul-2025 14:35
wellygary
8312 posts

Uber Geek


  #3397072 25-Jul-2025 14:40
With Linda McMahon as the Secretary of Education, does that mean US kids will get a day off to mourn or watch back episodes of Wrestlemania, 😀

quickymart
13925 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3397192 25-Jul-2025 21:46
I don't know why, but when I heard Hulk Hogan had died, for some reason it reminded me of this (fast-forward to 3:11):

 

DamageInc
549 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3397220 26-Jul-2025 05:44
Dulouz:

 

For any wrestling fans (past or present) I recommend the Mr McMahon series on Netflix. Interesting interviews with the Hulk

 

 

Started watching last night, very interesting. Geez brought back some memories of the WWF days.




Goosey
2829 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3397228 26-Jul-2025 07:49
Hoooooooooooooo

 

ifkyk

 

 

