https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/hulk-hogan-wrestling-icon-and-pop-culture-legend-dies-aged-71/MU2433IS6BBI7PD5HHW3CLHF3Y/
One of those weeks :( Makes me feel old now....
Ozzy, Hogan, it is one of those weeks.......
TMZ saying Heart Attack, sounds very similar to Macho Man Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior and Eddie Guerrero
DjShadow:
Come on - Hulk was 71 - considering what he put his body through that's a pretty good go.
Hard to know the effect of the high level steroid use in the heart attack when you get to that age. However, with the other wrestlers, and athletes like Florence Griffith Joyner, who had heart attacks at young ages, it's pretty clear cut. But the families always block proper autopsies etc, to protect their reputations.
For any wrestling fans (past or present) I recommend the Mr McMahon series on Netflix. Interesting interviews with the Hulk
Dulouz:
Even if you're not i'd recommend it. Both my wife and son watched and enjoyed it and they have zero interest in wrestling.
His more recent political views really soured me on him, if I am honest.
I would have been more upset at his passing if he'd been a nicer human.
He was a massive part of my youth - along with the aforementioned past wrestlers in the WWF.
It can't be good for your heart to be that ripped for that long. One of my childhood heroes, along with Hacksaw Jim Duggan. I knew it was fake of course but I still loved it. I still remember the day Hogan lifted Andre the Giant. I wonder if anyone will break a chair over his coffin?
Mike
With Linda McMahon as the Secretary of Education, does that mean US kids will get a day off to mourn or watch back episodes of Wrestlemania, 😀
I don't know why, but when I heard Hulk Hogan had died, for some reason it reminded me of this (fast-forward to 3:11):
Dulouz:
Started watching last night, very interesting. Geez brought back some memories of the WWF days.
