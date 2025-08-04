Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SOS app IOS and Android for NZ Emergancey ?
#320356 4-Aug-2025 13:02
In your travels around the net have you ever come across a dedicated SOS app for 111 ? Press the app asks if you are sure and calls emergency services ? Just cant seem to find one for NZ




  #3399865 4-Aug-2025 13:10
Out of interest - why? Like, what is the benefit of having to locate an app to click a button to dial 111, when you can just dial 111 in the dialer?







  #3399866 4-Aug-2025 13:14
Or in iOS you can just hit the power button 5 times in quick succession. Don't know if Android has something equivalent.

Android and iOS both allow you press the power button 5 times, quickly, to call emergency services. 

 

 

 

In New Zealand there is no dedicated app (why would you need one?), but there is Deaf Text, but you most register to be able to use this service.



Senecio:

 

Or in iOS you can just hit the power button 5 times in quick succession. Don't know if Android has something equivalent.

 

 

Note that this can be disabled, so you'll want to check your settings.




