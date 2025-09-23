In the same vein as Today's W T F & dumbest media threads, I keep cringing at the ludicrous drivel served up by AI so often.

I wanted info on the MikroTik CRS418-8P-8G-2S+RM fans so Googled it.

The Cisco CRS418-8p-8g-2s+rm does not have built-in fans, but it relies on the fans of other devices to provide airflow for its massive passive heatsink to cool down

No Google, this MikroTik device is not made by Cisco, yes it does have fans (4 of them) and no it doesn't have a massive heatsink. It's frightening what will happen when people believe this garbage without checking it. Imagine if that was a slightly more important question being asked.