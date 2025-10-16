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ForumsOff topicNew addition to our family (warning cuteness involved!)
askelon

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#323012 16-Oct-2025 11:40
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After being catless for most of this year after our 20 year old cat died we decided to do something about it. 

 

We found someone that had 8 cats to be re-homed.  None of them have ever been outside and she was rather hands off with them. We went and saw them all 3 times before making a decision.  We had narrowed it down to 2 cats.  A tabby and a black cat. Both male.  When we went there the third time to get the black cat but he was already gone. The tabby was there though so he won by default! 

 

I opened our cat carrier to put him in and this little madam didnt even blink, she walked straight into it, lay down and went to sleep.  There was no getting her out.  The cat distribution system at its finest. 

 

So we now have a cat called Bella.  Shes around a year old.  Still never been outside.  Shes incredibly active. Loooooves the laser pointer.  Loooooves interactive roller balls.  She has a zillion ping pong balls that now live under anything and everything possible. 

 

Built her a cat tree we got off Mightyape.  It was absolute garbage.  Extremely unstable. After getting a floof to the head when she toppled it all over I had to modify it greatly.  Its now lower and much, much safer. I added lots of things for her to hit around. She gets rather energetic at trying to kill the toys on it. 

 

Shes not quite a lap cat yet but shes getting there. 

 

 

 

 

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Eva888
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  #3425346 16-Oct-2025 12:01
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Am sure Bella gives a lot of joy and love the nose. The minute we stop travelling I want a cat too. For the time being am enjoying cat videos and other peoples pets.



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  #3425352 16-Oct-2025 12:34
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Very very cute

freitasm
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  #3425397 16-Oct-2025 14:04
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Should add here too: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=111998&page_no=32

 

 




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mrgsm021
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  #3426390 19-Oct-2025 16:01
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Welcome back to the cat life!

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