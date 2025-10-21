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ForumsOff topicOffice Printer recommendations
Quinny

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#323063 21-Oct-2025 10:22
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We have used OKI MFC873 for over 10 years. We have one in Auckland and one in Chch. Using the vpn, we can print to both machines. They are on a static IP. All pc are Windows-based with no server, i.e., peer-to-peer.

 

The one in Chch, having done over 500000 pages in about 8-10 years, has died a good death. Our office joke is we kill forests, not trees. We are printing off drawings and huge reports. Scanning is over 100000 pages.

 

As the above model was made obsolete, and the replacement was discontinued, I am now looking at alternative brands. Open to suggestions. I accept the budget will need to be pretty high as we need A3 scanning and printing, colour, network capable, etc. Multiple good-sized storage trays are a must. Not really interested in leasing, so ongoing consumables costs and obtainability are important.

 

Does anyone have recommendations? Currently considering Epsom, Cannon and Brother as leading thoughts. Budget is likely to be 6k-12k, I think, to get what we want.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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danielparker
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  #3426933 21-Oct-2025 10:28
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Has it been discontinued.. I purchased on earlier in the year..

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTROKI03748/Oki-MC853DN-A3-Colour-Laser-Multifunction-Printer



Quinny

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  #3426937 21-Oct-2025 10:32
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Yeah, I was advised today that the "replacement to the 873", which I assumed was the 853, is now discontinued. Some websites do show it now as discontinued :(

 

eg https://techtonic.nz/product/oki-mc853dn-a3-23ppm-colour-led-mfc-printer/?srsltid=AfmBOoqLn5SX974RUQhKdLI8-Is2WIp_xSPtt1Ni-g7haPw1ZbKpSKYg

 

 

Lias
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  #3426950 21-Oct-2025 11:54
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I'm quite a fan of Brother stuff. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

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