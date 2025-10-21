We have used OKI MFC873 for over 10 years. We have one in Auckland and one in Chch. Using the vpn, we can print to both machines. They are on a static IP. All pc are Windows-based with no server, i.e., peer-to-peer.

The one in Chch, having done over 500000 pages in about 8-10 years, has died a good death. Our office joke is we kill forests, not trees. We are printing off drawings and huge reports. Scanning is over 100000 pages.

As the above model was made obsolete, and the replacement was discontinued, I am now looking at alternative brands. Open to suggestions. I accept the budget will need to be pretty high as we need A3 scanning and printing, colour, network capable, etc. Multiple good-sized storage trays are a must. Not really interested in leasing, so ongoing consumables costs and obtainability are important.

Does anyone have recommendations? Currently considering Epsom, Cannon and Brother as leading thoughts. Budget is likely to be 6k-12k, I think, to get what we want.