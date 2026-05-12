I bank with ASB Bank and rarely use their website, as I can normally do what I need to with their smart phone app.

I am currently using Linux Mint 22.1 as my OS and have noticed recently that I can not logon to ASB Fastnet using Firefox or Opera.

I can log on using Google Chrome.

I don't use and don't have access to a Windows PC.

When using Firefox, I get this error message after authentication and can go no further:

When using Opera, I get this error message after authentication and can go no further. This error message is more helpful in that it mentions a problematic URL:

ASB Bank says at https://www.asb.co.nz/help/what-internet-browsers-can-i-use-to-view-asb-websites.html that they support current version browsers. I note that their page is nearly ten years old and makes no mention of Linux as an OS.

Using Google Chrome effectively fixes this logon issue, however I'm wondering whether this is a "me" problem, or whether there are any ASB Bank users who use Linux as their OS that have seen this behaviour during logon to ASB Fastnet.