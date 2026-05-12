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ForumsOff topicASB Bank Fastnet Logon
geek3001

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#324681 12-May-2026 13:16
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I bank with ASB Bank and rarely use their website, as I can normally do what I need to with their smart phone app.

 

I am currently using Linux Mint 22.1 as my OS and have noticed recently that I can not logon to ASB Fastnet using Firefox or Opera.

 

I can log on using Google Chrome.

 

I don't use and don't have access to a Windows PC.

 

When using Firefox, I get this error message after authentication and can go no further:

 

 

When using Opera, I get this error message after authentication and can go no further. This error message is more helpful in that it mentions a problematic URL:

 

 

ASB Bank says at https://www.asb.co.nz/help/what-internet-browsers-can-i-use-to-view-asb-websites.html that they support current version browsers. I note that their page is nearly ten years old and makes no mention of Linux as an OS.

 

Using Google Chrome effectively fixes this logon issue, however I'm wondering whether this is a "me" problem, or whether there are any ASB Bank users who use Linux as their OS that have seen this behaviour during logon to ASB Fastnet.

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openmedia
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  #3490128 12-May-2026 13:47
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Working for me using Firefox on Fedora.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



boosacnoodle
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  #3490131 12-May-2026 14:05
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Have you got HTTP/2.0 enabled? Are you using a web proxy?

geek3001

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  #3490139 12-May-2026 14:46
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boosacnoodle:

 

Have you got HTTP/2.0 enabled? Are you using a web proxy?

 

 

Web proxy? No, not using one.

 

HTTP/2.0 enabled? If you mean in the browser, for Firefox yes, as it says true for the network.http.spdy.enabled.http2 value in about:config.

 

Opera has HTTP/2 enabled by default and requires a --disable-http2 directive when it starts if I interpret Google correctly.

 

Or am I looking in the wrong place(s)?



KiwiSurfer
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  #3490141 12-May-2026 14:52
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Works fine Firefox/Win11. @openmedia says fine on Firefox/Linux so I suspect some issue local to you.

 

Try opening Firefox in troubleshooting mode as this disables extenstions etc to check it's not a rogue extenstion causing issues.

 

Are you using the most current Firefox package for your distro? Generally Linux distros either track the latest LTS versions (Debian etc) or the latest stable version (Arch etc).

 

Try creating a new 'test' user so which will create a a fresh Firefox/Oprea profile and see if the issue perists.

geek3001

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  #3490143 12-May-2026 15:02
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Using Firefox version 150.0.2 which looks like the latest version.

 

No add-ons / extensions, just a vanilla browser install that I use for banking, so that there's hopefully less chance of any malicious tentacles from extensions possibly seeing banking related activity.

 

Thanks all for the feedback, I shall dig around a bit more as it's looking more like a "me" cause.

muppet
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  #3490145 12-May-2026 15:10
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If you look at your certificate in Chrome, is it a valid cert with a proper root certificate?  Is it only ASB that has issues?

 

 

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