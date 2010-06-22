It had to happen.. Since we can now post youtube vids, lets see your favourites!
Ill start with the awesome drummer guy that cracks me up everytime..
garvani: It had to happen.. Since we can now post youtube vids, lets see your favourites!
Ill start with the awesome drummer guy that cracks me up everytime..
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
vexxxboy: why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?
vexxxboy: why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure