garvani

#63201 22-Jun-2010 14:29
It had to happen.. Since we can now post youtube vids, lets see your favourites!

Ill start with the awesome drummer guy that cracks me up everytime..








 

BurningBeard
  #344168 22-Jun-2010 14:36
garvani: It had to happen.. Since we can now post youtube vids, lets see your favourites!

Ill start with the awesome drummer guy that cracks me up everytime..

 


One of my absolute fav's!!!!! That guy is off the hook (and in the wrong band!)




My very metal Doctor Who theme

freitasm
  #344173 22-Jun-2010 14:52
BurningBeard
  #344178 22-Jun-2010 15:05
Homeopathic A&E ward... so funny because a) It's Mitchell & Webb, and b) Homeopathy is just hilarious anyway.




My very metal Doctor Who theme

simon14
  #344179 22-Jun-2010 15:12
garvani

  #344194 22-Jun-2010 15:41
Although old now, still rather amusing! 

michaelmurfy
  #344201 22-Jun-2010 15:54
vexxxboy
  #344211 22-Jun-2010 16:21
why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?




Asmodeus
  #344215 22-Jun-2010 16:34
vexxxboy: why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?


I see the same but that's because youtube is blocked at my work Undecided

michaelmurfy
  #344222 22-Jun-2010 16:40
vexxxboy: why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?


You shouldn't need to, try refreshing your browser cache and see if that fixes things for you :)




kingjj
  #344250 22-Jun-2010 18:18
My all time favorite:

 

dasimpsonsrule
#344282 22-Jun-2010 20:11
Sorry, I had to do it.

LennonNZ
  #344287 22-Jun-2010 20:30
This is one of the funniest NZ Internet Videos I've seen around. Its pretty old but good.


















edit: ops.. need to remove ads.. done...

freitasm
  #344300 22-Jun-2010 20:54
White People Problems from Back Alley Films on Vimeo.




ToPGuNZ
  #344312 22-Jun-2010 21:16
Some serious drumming.





freitasm
  #344459 23-Jun-2010 09:59
