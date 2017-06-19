Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving modem to Road side Pillar box
freakngeek

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


#215269 19-Jun-2017 21:06
Send private message quote this post

Been talking about this for a few weeks and tonight I got it working

 

A little back ground, I live in middle of no where but am lucky to have a Cabinet not to far away (~1km)
I put CAT3 in from Road to house (400+m) about 15 years ago
ADSL and ADSL2+ were pretty well maxed out, had to fight with Chorus to get them to install VDSL2
They relented and at first I got 40/7Mbps connection at the time quite chuffed
ddDLM came a long and after SNR got lowered to 6db on downstream, I got to 53/9Mbps, still chuffed
I'm a keen Wifi buff, and at work install various bits and pieces to run remote sensors
Idea came to move the modem closer to road and make cable to house redundant, well a back up incase of radio issues
Winter is not kind to my time to get anything done
Late nights in garage, assembling all the bits.

 

The below I do at my own risk, those squeamish should not attempt this as Chorus will charge big time for any booboos that need to be fixed, should things go wrong
I know which cables are my connection, so knew neighbour was safe

To make this all work I have:

 

In a box with hinged lid:
1x 105ah 12v battery
1x 30amp MPPT solar controller
1x 12 to 24v DC to DC converter
1x 24v POE injector with Terminal connector
1x Draytek DV130 Modem, set in Bridged mode, about 1m of CAT6 from pillar to a RJ12 plug (DSL port)

 

Click to see full size

 

From the box CAT6 (POE) runs to a Ubiquiti Litebeam AC Gen2 Radio (Station)
Distance between litebeams is just under 400m
50m from house is another Ubiquiti Litebeam AC Gen2 Radio (AP)
Both set to PtP
50m CAT6 cable runs into house into a POE splitter then to wall socket which then runs to Netgear R7000 WAN port (set to PPPoE) in lounge.

 

Still to do:
Put Litebeam close to house on the house, run internal cabling.
Align Antenna's properly
Make Solar panel frame
Connect Solar panel to controller
Bury cable to Litebeam by road side

 

The modem and Radio are drawing 0.6amp from battery (~7.2w)
I should have about 3 days till battery is 1/2 drained, sooner I get solar panel sorted the better.

 

Now all the above effort has gotten me:
Vigor> vdsl status
---------------------- ATU-R Info (hw: annex A, f/w: annex A/B/C) -----------
Running Mode : 17A State : SHOWTIME
DS Actual Rate : 58615000 bps US Actual Rate : 23601000 bps
DS Attainable Rate : 73487288 bps US Attainable Rate : 23540000 bps
DS Path Mode : Interleave US Path Mode : Fast
DS Interleave Depth : 1227 US Interleave Depth : 16
NE Current Attenuation : 21 dB Cur SNR Margin : 6 dB
DS actual PSD : 9. 1 dB US actual PSD : 14. 4 dB
NE CRC Count : 0 FE CRC Count : 257
NE ES Count : 0 FE ES Count : 215
Xdsl Reset Times : 0 Xdsl Link Times : 1
ITU Version[0] : b5004946 ITU Version[1] : 544e0000
VDSL Firmware Version : 05-07-06-0D-01-07 [with Vectoring support]
Power Management Mode : DSL_G997_PMS_L0
Test Mode : DISABLE
-------------------------------- ATU-C Info ---------------------------------
Far Current Attenuation : 31 dB Far SNR Margin : 6 dB
CO ITU Version[0] : b5004244 CO ITU Version[1] : 434da3f5
DSLAM CHIPSET VENDOR : < BDCM >

 

Massive boost in Upstream connection best before shift (9Mbps)
Excuse my massively high Downstream Interleave Depth, this is from preshift and loads to testing I did over the last few weeks
Hopefully ddDLM will bring this back to a lower level and better actual connection speed.

 

There are now fewer FEC and CRC errors and Speednet is reporting speeds close to actual connection speed
Where as before it would be a few Mbps lower.

 

Well worth the effort

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #1803700 19-Jun-2017 22:03
Send private message quote this post

Very nice!

 

 

 

i'd love to see some more photos of the final outcome there!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

freakngeek

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1803706 19-Jun-2017 22:19
Send private message quote this post

I'll sort something out when its light.
Goto work it dark, go home its dark :)

 

Radios linking at ~450Mbps, not bad with guessing in total darkness with laptop on the car roof, wind screen freezing up
Tempted to lay solar panel down on the ground to keep battery charged, might be a while before frame is sorted

 

I can see modem on different subnet to router, but pity I can't see the 2x radio's from home

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #1803707 19-Jun-2017 22:22
Send private message quote this post

Going the solar wifi route is a nice one, Given my enviroment I've gone for a very different option.

 

Thread does push the important of completing that little project though!

 

 

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



freakngeek

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1803708 19-Jun-2017 22:30
Send private message quote this post

I'm pretty well committed to seeing through, have spent some $$ in getting decent bits to do it.
Playing about has given me insite to modify things as I went for best results.

 

No power along road at all, so solar only option I have
Solar panel not mentioned above is a 270w running at nice and high 32v better for MPPT controller

 

This is probably as good as Interweb gets for me, doubt Fibre will make it my way

 

So hio whats your setup ?

coffeebaron
5924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1803709 19-Jun-2017 22:32
Send private message quote this post

@hio77 you could do similar, bit instead of WiFi link, Ethernet over VDSL extender.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1803710 19-Jun-2017 22:39
Send private message quote this post

Any reason for the litebeam over the smaller nanobeam?

How is the AC kit these days? Would be good to see some iperf results of your link. Being rural there would hopefully be bugger all noise to mess things up.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1803712 19-Jun-2017 22:43
Send private message quote this post

Also, why radio over a point-to-point VDSL over your current copper? It might be a tad long I guess. But the main benefit being a full duplex link.



richms
25156 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1803713 19-Jun-2017 22:44
Send private message quote this post

Could you not just push 56V or similar down the cable and forget the whole battery/solar thing?




Richard rich.ms

freakngeek

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1803714 19-Jun-2017 22:47
Send private message quote this post

I'll do some screenies of link tomorrow, I need to plug laptop into the AP (disconnect from Router WAN)

Doing a Site survey picks up nothing

 

I choose litebeam as cheapest AC, use some Nanobeams and Powerbeams at work, never played with a litebeam.

 

I have some breaks/joins in cable to house, pretty sure its introducing noise

 

Thought about 48v POE, but then still the joins and noise getting in a possibility

 

2x Litebeams zero latency, Speednet still reporting 36ms ping, same as always

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10978 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1803715 19-Jun-2017 22:52
Send private message quote this post

I could do this with my parents if I could get the phone line run to a pump shed right beside the cabinet they're served from except their VDSL sync is already 120/65Mbit.

 

Not sure if it is worth it as I am pretty sure my parents are not even utilising their current VDSL connection :) but incredible job. @hio77 you should do something like this - we're still waiting from your initial post.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

freakngeek

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1803718 19-Jun-2017 22:59
Send private message quote this post

Here is the radio connection at 400m apart, elevation gain about 50m, line of site (when not dark)
Keep in mind I need to make some adjustments of the Litebeam at house end, then align properly

 

Click to see full size

freakngeek

354 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1803739 20-Jun-2017 06:11
Send private message quote this post

ddDLM resync 4am

 

vdsl status
---------------------- ATU-R Info (hw: annex A, f/w: annex A/B/C) -----------
Running Mode : 17A State : SHOWTIME
DS Actual Rate : 63385000 bps US Actual Rate : 23165000 bps
DS Attainable Rate : 73388936 bps US Attainable Rate : 23199000 bps
DS Path Mode : Interleave US Path Mode : Fast
DS Interleave Depth : 923 US Interleave Depth : 16
NE Current Attenuation : 21 dB Cur SNR Margin : 6 dB
DS actual PSD : 9. 1 dB US actual PSD : 14. 4 dB
NE CRC Count : 0 FE CRC Count : 3
NE ES Count : 0 FE ES Count : 2
Xdsl Reset Times : 0 Xdsl Link Times : 4
ITU Version[0] : b5004946 ITU Version[1] : 544e0000
VDSL Firmware Version : 05-07-06-0D-01-07 [with Vectoring support]
Power Management Mode : DSL_G997_PMS_L0
Test Mode : DISABLE
-------------------------------- ATU-C Info ---------------------------------
Far Current Attenuation : 31 dB Far SNR Margin : 6 dB
CO ITU Version[0] : b5004244 CO ITU Version[1] : 434da3f5
DSLAM CHIPSET VENDOR : < BDCM >

 

Interleave depth dropped 25%, giving 5Mbps boost in attainable downstream connection, hoping for more over time
No errors at all any more on the Downstream side, upstream rate same as it was.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #1803758 20-Jun-2017 08:05
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

hio77 you should do something like this - we're still waiting from your initial post.

 

 

is in the pipeline, the likes of family trips have kinda taken precedence of late. 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

wratterus
1466 posts

Uber Geek


  #1804584 21-Jun-2017 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Very cool, and awesome result. 

MikeAqua
6820 posts

Uber Geek


  #1804609 21-Jun-2017 13:11
Send private message quote this post

So Chorus were happy for you to install gear in the roadside pillar?




Mike

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





