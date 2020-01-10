Just wondering if there’s anybody here that’s in queenstown or Wellington that’s signed up for hyperfibre, and can you justify 2gig
Too slow. I'll hang out for quantum fibre.
Maybe not to far away and with Huawei :-)
https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2018/6/Telefonica-Huawei-UPM-Field-Trial
My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
When 10g networking gear becomes more affordable and more available I'll probably get it.
Off topic - so long as NSA gets its back door of course.
I find 100/10 fiber fast enough for streaming, downloads, and backups - I rarely have very large amounts of data to back up, when I do I don't mind if it takes a while. I wouldn't mind slightly faster upload, but not enough even to pay $20 a month for it. Maybe if we get a 4K TV it could be handy.
Too slow. I'll hang out for quantum fibre.
I find 100/10 fiber fast enough for streaming, downloads, and backups - I rarely have very large amounts of data to back up, when I do I don't mind if it takes a while. I wouldn't mind slightly faster upload, but not enough even to pay $20 a month for it. Maybe if we get a 4K TV it could be handy.
@timmmay I have a 4K TV and 100/20 fibre and 4k streaming does not even come close to straining the connection I could have multiple 4K TVs streaming no issue I reckon and YouTube running some cat videos
Exactly, my 100/100 Bigpipe handles 3 soon to be 4 streams just fine, 4K uses about 25mbps and we only have 1 4K TV
What I would really love however is for my fibre to be terminated as SFP+ but I don't see that happening
I'm pretty keen, but don't live in the right area, am currently stuck on copper, and would need to upgrade my home network in order to take advantage of the extra speed (no 10gb NICs, switches or router currently). It'll be interesting to see what happens.
What I would really love however is for my fibre to be terminated as SFP+ but I don't see that happening
It can happen (only SFP though not 10Gbps SFP+) now if you're prepared to pay more than residential rates for your connection (ie it's available on Bitstream 3a plans)
I'd be happy with anything.
The only fibre we can get around here is Kellogs All Bran. 😉
Most likely, IMO the fastest internet speed available is the one to go for.
Is it overkill, YES! Will I still get it? If the price is OK.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Most likely, IMO the fastest internet speed available is the one to go for.
Is it overkill, YES! Will I still get it? If the price is OK.
At some point, human perceptual limits are going to put the brakes on continued bandwidth growth. I already see the first signs of that myself.
I don't know what the number will be, but at some point there will be literally no benefit to streaming experiences of having more bandwidth available.
Human experience is by it's very nature, realtime, and while there's some opportunity for parallelism (I frequently stream 2 or more live sports events at once), viewing is almost always a substitutive experience.
Required bandwidth is not going to keep going up forever.
(Yes, I have factored in 3d, smell, 1000Hz video, holograms, 4 kids and teleportation into my statement :-)
