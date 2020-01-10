Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWho's getting hyperfibre?
halper86

483 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#262219 10-Jan-2020 21:33
Send private message

Just wondering if there’s anybody here that’s in queenstown or Wellington that’s signed up for hyperfibre, and can you justify 2gig

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 30
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
DarthKermit
5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2389939 10-Jan-2020 21:57
Send private message

Too slow. I'll hang out for quantum fibre.

Gordy7
1514 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2389943 10-Jan-2020 22:12
Send private message

DarthKermit:

 

Too slow. I'll hang out for quantum fibre.

 

 

Maybe not to far away and with Huawei :-)

 

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2018/6/Telefonica-Huawei-UPM-Field-Trial

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Sean2842
40 posts

Geek


  #2389967 11-Jan-2020 08:20
Send private message

When 10g networking gear becomes more affordable and more available I'll probably get it. 



rb99
2388 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2389973 11-Jan-2020 08:43
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

DarthKermit:

 

Too slow. I'll hang out for quantum fibre.

 

 

Maybe not to far away and with Huawei :-)

 

https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2018/6/Telefonica-Huawei-UPM-Field-Trial

 

 

 

 

Off topic - so long as NSA gets its back door of course.




rb99

timmmay
18473 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2389974 11-Jan-2020 08:56
Send private message

I find 100/10 fiber fast enough for streaming, downloads, and backups - I rarely have very large amounts of data to back up, when I do I don't mind if it takes a while. I wouldn't mind slightly faster upload, but not enough even to pay $20 a month for it. Maybe if we get a 4K TV it could be handy.

Linux
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2390121 11-Jan-2020 10:24
Send private message

DarthKermit:

Too slow. I'll hang out for quantum fibre.



I need quantum+ 4th generation for Facebook and Trademe bit of YouTube and Geekzone

Linux
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2390122 11-Jan-2020 10:26
Send private message

timmmay:

I find 100/10 fiber fast enough for streaming, downloads, and backups - I rarely have very large amounts of data to back up, when I do I don't mind if it takes a while. I wouldn't mind slightly faster upload, but not enough even to pay $20 a month for it. Maybe if we get a 4K TV it could be handy.



@timmmay I have a 4K TV and 100/20 fibre and 4k streaming does not even come close to straining the connection I could have multiple 4K TVs streaming no issue I reckon and YouTube running some cat videos



nztim
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2390864 13-Jan-2020 10:56
Send private message

Linux:

@timmmay I have a 4K TV and 100/20 fibre and 4k streaming does not even come close to straining the connection I could have multiple 4K TVs streaming no issue I reckon and YouTube running some cat videos

 

 

Exactly, my 100/100 Bigpipe handles 3 soon to be 4 streams just fine, 4K uses about 25mbps and we only have 1 4K TV

 

What I would really love however is for my fibre to be terminated as SFP+ but I don't see that happening

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2390866 13-Jan-2020 11:08
Send private message

if @chorusnz will sponsor fibre out to my place, i'll take two! ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Lorenceo
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2391020 13-Jan-2020 14:26
Send private message

I'm pretty keen, but don't live in the right area, am currently stuck on copper, and would need to upgrade my home network in order to take advantage of the extra speed (no 10gb NICs, switches or router currently). It'll be interesting to see what happens.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2391081 13-Jan-2020 14:48
Send private message

nztim:

 

What I would really love however is for my fibre to be terminated as SFP+ but I don't see that happening

 

 

It can happen (only SFP though not 10Gbps SFP+) now if you're prepared to pay more than residential rates for your connection (ie it's available on Bitstream 3a plans)

 

 

 

 

evilengineer
343 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2391101 13-Jan-2020 15:45
Send private message

I'd be happy with anything.

 

The only fibre we can get around here is Kellogs All Bran. 😉

Shindig
1165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2391115 13-Jan-2020 16:27
Send private message

Most likely, IMO the fastest internet speed available is the one to go for. 

 

Is it overkill, YES! Will I still get it? If the price is OK. 




The little things make the biggest difference.

nztim
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2391424 13-Jan-2020 22:36
Send private message

Shindig:

Most likely, IMO the fastest internet speed available is the one to go for. 


Is it overkill, YES! Will I still get it? If the price is OK. 



When ADSL2+ was launched people said 24mbps was overkill, in 2012 I was one of the first Vodafone HFC customers to go to 100mbps the downer engineer who replaced my cable modem said its was overkill, now its the standard. In 8 years time I see 10gbps being the standard.

Talkiet
4563 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2391435 13-Jan-2020 23:20
Send private message

At some point, human perceptual limits are going to put the brakes on continued bandwidth growth. I already see the first signs of that myself.

 

I don't know what the number will be, but at some point there will be literally no benefit to streaming experiences of having more bandwidth available.

 

Human experience is by it's very nature, realtime, and while there's some opportunity for parallelism (I frequently stream 2 or more live sports events at once), viewing is almost always a substitutive experience.

 

Required bandwidth is not going to keep going up forever.

 

(Yes, I have factored in 3d, smell, 1000Hz video, holograms, 4 kids and teleportation into my statement :-)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 30
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 