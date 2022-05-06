Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Changing Chorus Fibre RSP with overlap
OldGeek

#295930 6-May-2022 11:34
I have covered this before but only as part of other peoples threads (with many thanks to @wheelbarrow01).  Given that I am trying to do this a second time and experiencing difficulties when I had no difficulties the first time I thought it worth a thread of its own.

 

With Chorus ONTs there are multiple ports (4 on the model 300).  In normal times only one is used.

 

It seems clear to me that most users are transferred from old to new RSP.  This leaves them vulnerable to an outage (no service between disconnect from the old RSP and connect to the new one) which may be just a few minutes or maybe a few hours.  If there are problems with getting the new connection up then the user if live-testing a faltering new connection.  For those with a homeline to be transferred this is the only option - but for naked users there is a logical alternative

 

Whenever I change my RSP I prefer to use an pay for an overlap period - ie the new RSP connects before the old RSP disconnects.  This gives me the opportunity to test the new RSP prior to losing the service from the old one.  This is only possible with naked Fibre, because there are multiple ports available on the ONT.  When I moved from Orcon (port 1) to Voyager (port 2) just over a year ago I did exactly this and it worked.  I had the Orcon router plugged into port 1 and the Voyager router plugged into port 2.  The overlap period was 5 days.  I was able to unpack the Voyager router and get it set up an working while the rest of the household continued to use Orcon.  After the Voyager router had been up for a day or 2 I cut the rest of the household (about 10 devices) over to the Voyager router.

 

Now I am moving from Voyager to Sky broadband.  The key determinant of dates is Voyager requiring 30 days disconnection notice so Voyager set a disconnect date of May 28th.  However Sky have been unable to schedule a connect on May 20th (my choice) on port 1 (unused) because they say Chorus will not accept it - because of the Voyager disconnect request must be actioned first before a subsequent new connection request can be made.  Voyager will only say that they have issued a standard disconnect notice to Chorus (ie I dont know whether they specified port 2 or not).  I can only go so far as an end-user because there is no way I can contact Chorus direct.

 

I have lodged a complaint with the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution (TDR) organisation but this is not their brief (Chorus is not a member) however they have forwarded my complaint to Chorus so maybe something will come of this.




OldGeek.

Jase2985
  #2910992 6-May-2022 13:43
sounds like a sky problem not a chorus one

OldGeek

  #2911042 6-May-2022 13:49
Jase2985:

 

sounds like a sky problem not a chorus one

 

Sky are still trying to lodge a connect request on port 1 with Chorus - or so they say.  There is no way of telling whether the Voyager disconnect request specifies port 2.




OldGeek.

danfaulknor
Prodigi

  #2911048 6-May-2022 14:07
An inflight order on the ONT (Voyager's cancellation request) will block any configuration change requests for the entire ONT. Doesn't matter what port it is.




Jase2985
  #2911051 6-May-2022 14:15
danfaulknor:

 

An inflight order on the ONT (Voyager's cancellation request) will block any configuration change requests for the entire ONT. Doesn't matter what port it is.

 

 

Pretty sure its changed now

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=295844&page_no=2#2908182

Jase2985
  #2911052 6-May-2022 14:17
The situation may be different as the OP is on port 2 and trying to go back to port 1

danfaulknor
Prodigi

  #2911056 6-May-2022 14:26
Jase2985:

 

danfaulknor:

 

An inflight order on the ONT (Voyager's cancellation request) will block any configuration change requests for the entire ONT. Doesn't matter what port it is.

 

 

Pretty sure its changed now

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=295844&page_no=2#2908182

 

 

I missed that, very handy!

 

I wonder if the Sky person is unaware of this also and has just assumed?




Jase2985
  #2911060 6-May-2022 14:37
danfaulknor:

 

I missed that, very handy!

 

I wonder if the Sky person is unaware of this also and has just assumed?

 

 

would not surprise me, probably following internal processes which havent been updated



OldGeek

  #2911075 6-May-2022 15:13
I have just got off the phone from Sky - they asked me to call them.  Sky's story is that they have put through a connect request to Chorus on port 1 (not currently used) but Chorus have declined it because there is already a disconnect request from Voyager (details unspecified but Voyager is on port 2).  Sky are resubmitting their request and have included detail that their request is on port 1, with Voyager using port 2, so there is no logical reason to decline the Sky connection request.




OldGeek.

gareth41
703 posts

  #2911239 7-May-2022 08:07
Why not just stay with Voyager, i'm with them and have had no issues.

OldGeek

  #2911246 7-May-2022 08:50
gareth41:

 

Why not just stay with Voyager, i'm with them and have had no issues.

 

 

 

Two major reasons:

 

     

  1. Sky is headed towards internet-only delivery with a purpose-designed Sky decoder (ie sat reception optional).  Having Sky as broadband provider removes Sky-ISP contention with service delivery should that ever happen.  I moved to my current address 2 years ago and rainfade happens too frequently - same with my neighbours.
  2. Sky is $20 per month cheaper with the same internet service (300/100 + homeline)




OldGeek.

Ge0rge
  #2911257 7-May-2022 10:28
Excuse my ignorance, but could this have been avoided simply by getting the connection from Sky on port 1 done before cancelling with Voyager?

OldGeek

  #2911261 7-May-2022 11:04
The issue is not the sequence but the overlap meaning two future orders being in place concurrently.

 

The only solution currently is to have an overlap period of the termination notice period of the old RSP (30 days with Voyager).  That is, get connected with the new RSP then when the connection is done, contact the old RSP and terminate.  That is a long period when all I want is 10 days or less of overlap.

 

I am still hoping the situation will be resolved as it should be.  The result of my TDR 'complaint' is that Chorus have reached out to me.




OldGeek.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2911273 7-May-2022 12:37
Sky could try and be connected to port 3?

 

 

 

Might also have been able to get Sky to submit a connection request for a future date (e.g. 20 days time), then cancel with Voyager afterwards. But too late now.

Jase2985
  #2911289 7-May-2022 13:29
OldGeek:

 

The issue is not the sequence but the overlap meaning two future orders being in place concurrently.

 

The only solution currently is to have an overlap period of the termination notice period of the old RSP (30 days with Voyager).  That is, get connected with the new RSP then when the connection is done, contact the old RSP and terminate.  That is a long period when all I want is 10 days or less of overlap.

 

I am still hoping the situation will be resolved as it should be.  The result of my TDR 'complaint' is that Chorus have reached out to me.

 

 

but you can have the new isp connected and advise the old rsp you are disconnecting 2 days (say) after the connected date of your new ISP, that way you don't have to pay much of an overlap. given you already have fiber its pretty easy to do, and going off the old process of it being blocked while there was one request on the ONT this would have been the way you should have done it. Connection order first. then the disconnection order. its not your problem the loosing ISP can't place the order to disconnect, and you have still given them the required notice.

 

 

 

The new process should remove the need for having to do it in a specific order but it seems some ISP's haven't got the memo from chorus about this.

OldGeek

  #2911300 7-May-2022 13:56
You are correct in theory but:

 

     

  1. Chorus are the problem because they block legit connect requests.  You can put a disconnect on port one and a connect on port 2 (concurrently in that sequence - I did this moving from Orcon to Voyager) but Chorus are refusing to process a disconnect on port 2 concurrently with a connect on port 1.
  2. Voyager (and probably all other RSPs) require 30 days notice of disconnection.  If they cannot place a disconnect order with Chorus then the whole thing is invalid from their perspective.  I had exactly the same issue with Orcon (being on a grandfathered no-contract plan).  So the timing of both the disconnect and connect is driven by the disconnect notice period.
  3. I prefer to tackle the problem of illogical Chorus restrictions rather than get into an argument with Voyager (probably through the TDR) about the (long established) disconnect notice period.  As I said in an earlier post the TDR service have succeeded in getting Chorus to reach out to me late yesterday (Friday) after a request from me to intervene.




OldGeek.

