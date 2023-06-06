I have recently moved from abroad to NZ, first time living here, and tbh I have never come across a company as unhelpful as Chorus @Chorusnz

Moved into a new house, didn't know it at the time but the builder put the drop off point on the wrong side of a shared drive, not far, perhaps 5 meters, doesn't seem like a big issue to any normal company.

Chorus discovered this in Dec 2022, since then they have visited twice, (I assume to confirm that the drop of point hadn't moved by itself) and phoned me once to tell me that my drop off point is one the wrong side of the drive, then they sent me an email to confirm that one field manager was discussing with another field manager that my drop off point still hadn't moved of its own accord. 6 and a half months this has been going on.

I reckon I have phoned >15 times, I also phone UCG the service provider, just so I don't keep giving the nice Chorus ladies a hard time, I like to change it up a bit. And no one ever phones back or in fact has any idea of what they plan to do to install fiber. I'm not talking out in the woods here, this is Mairangi Bay, main street. Digging a hole and pulling a few wires shouldn't be this hard.

It has gone from frustration to amazement at their level of incompetence. Does anyone else get the feeling Chorus must be doing it deliberately? Like they are gaslighting the whole of NZ? I've lived in a lot of places round the world, and this is by far the worst company I have ever had to deal with. Is there some kind of reality TV show I'm not aware of where stupid members of the public are set up by Chorus? What am I missing here?

So my question to you lot is do you any suggestions as to how to get Chorus to do their job? who can I complain to other than my dog?