Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandGetting Chorus to do something < any tips??
nicsd

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#305827 6-Jun-2023 17:47
Send private message quote this post

I have recently moved from abroad to NZ, first time living here, and tbh I have never come across a company as unhelpful as Chorus @Chorusnz

 

 

 

Moved into a new house, didn't know it at the time but the builder put the drop off point on the wrong side of a shared drive, not far, perhaps 5 meters, doesn't seem like a big issue to any normal company.

 

 

 

Chorus discovered this in Dec 2022, since then they have visited twice, (I assume to confirm that the drop of point hadn't moved by itself) and phoned me once to tell me that my drop off point is one the wrong side of the drive, then they sent me an email to confirm that one field manager was discussing with another field manager that my drop off point still hadn't moved of its own accord.  6 and a half months this has been going on.

 

 

 

I reckon I have phoned >15 times, I also phone UCG the service provider, just so I don't keep giving the nice Chorus ladies a hard time, I like to change it up a bit.  And no one ever phones back or in fact has any idea of what they plan to do to install fiber.  I'm not talking out in the woods here, this is Mairangi Bay, main street.  Digging a hole and pulling a few wires shouldn't be this hard.

 

 

 

It has gone from frustration to amazement at their level of incompetence.  Does anyone else get the feeling Chorus must be doing it deliberately?  Like they are gaslighting the whole of NZ?  I've lived in a lot of places round the world, and this is by far the worst company I have ever had to deal with.  Is there some kind of reality TV show I'm not aware of where stupid members of the public are set up by Chorus?  What am I missing here?

 

 

 

So my question to you lot is do you any suggestions as to how to get Chorus to do their job?  who can I complain to other than my dog?

Create new topic
Linux
9834 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3085692 6-Jun-2023 18:05
Send private message quote this post

@ChorusNZ

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
boosacnoodle
565 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3085705 6-Jun-2023 18:59
Send private message quote this post

What did your ISP say when you contacted them?

Jase2985
12182 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3085717 6-Jun-2023 19:41
Send private message quote this post

@wheelbarrow01 is this something you could look at?



cyril7
8911 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3085725 6-Jun-2023 20:02
Send private message quote this post

Hi you as a home owner have no relationship with Chorus, have you tried via an RSP?

Cyril

quickymart
10404 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3085735 6-Jun-2023 20:26
Send private message quote this post

That was my question too - what has your RSP said, or was this order placed directly with Chorus?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 