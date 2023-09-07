mortonman:

Yes it's a lot of data, but the tests are timed tests... By that, I mean the client doesn't download a file of X MB, it downloads for Y seconds. (actually, it does a warmup download first, then a measured download of Y seconds)... This means that faster access types are going to use a lot more data.

Given the relatively small number of volunteers, the upload/download tests need to run reasonably often ( hourly in peak times, 6 hourly outside them) and there are other tests (game server, streaming, conferencing, etc) that run much more often - but it's the upload/download tests that are responsible for the bulk of the data.

Using some estimated values I easily get to 500GB for the fibremax plans - so 833 is likely a modelled max based on a perfect line and no skipped tests. (The Samknows whitebox can detect if the net is being used and if so it will defer or cancel a test rather than collide with customer use.

Provided you are on an unlimited plan, there's no big downside. The fact that the Samknows tests only run hourly in peak, and 6 hourly outside it is Way way better than some people that run speedtests every 15 minutes (!!!)

Cheers - N