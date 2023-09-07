Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Measuring Broadband New Zealand Programme monthly usage
mortonman

#306961 7-Sep-2023 15:38
I am with Sky broadband and just received the invitation below to join the above programme

 

 

 

Thanks for being a Sky Broadband customer, we hope you’re enjoying broadband that’s made for entertainment.

To make sure you’re getting the very best experience, we’re supporting the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme.

We’re looking for volunteers

The programme needs more customers to take part in the independent testing of Sky Broadband.

If you’re selected to take part you’ll get real-time insights into your internet performance and the Commerce Commission’s quarterly reports will help us to identify areas for improvement.

Customers who are selected will be sent a device to plug into their modem at home to measure internet performance throughout the day – from speed, to the quality of video streaming and online gaming. The device won’t interfere with your service or track your browsing history.

 

 

 

There is a link to the commerce commission website which oversees the programme which provided further details. 

 

 

 

Commerce Commission - Measuring New Zealand’s broadband performance (comcom.govt.nz

 

 

 

I was thinking about signing up but the table below put me off. The reckon the test will chew through 833GB a month. Surely that is a mistake? That is a lot of data? Unfortunately I cant check my usual data usage via the Sky broadband website to see what proportion the testing data would add. 

 

Spyware
  #3124672 7-Sep-2023 15:53
Less than 30 GB/day, used in 5 minutes. How do you propose to measure performance without using data??




RunningMan
  #3124680 7-Sep-2023 16:12
The numbers work out at running the connection at the full download capacity for a bit under 4 minutes per day. Presumably this is also broken up into multiple burst throughout the day/month.

 

If 800GB seems a lot for you on a 1Gb/s connection, perhaps your connection is better than you actually need. Go cheaper.

mortonman

  #3124684 7-Sep-2023 16:19
Apparently not that much data after all. I guess I was basing on my experience with Speedtest.net. Think its less than 1Gb each test for that. 

 

The sky broadband website doesn't appear to provide usage data so I havent a clue these days what I use per month. 

 

 



RunningMan
  #3124689 7-Sep-2023 16:30
mortonman:

 

Apparently not that much data after all. I guess I was basing on my experience with Speedtest.net. Think its less than 1Gb each test for that. 

 

 

Nope, closer to 15 times more than that. Speedtest saturates the connection for around 10 seconds in each direction, so it's pretty easy to calculate data usage. So if you have a 1000/500 connection, it woud use just under 2GB.

 

 

 

 

Talkiet
  #3124693 7-Sep-2023 16:33
Yes it's a lot of data, but the tests are timed tests... By that, I mean the client doesn't download a file of X MB, it downloads for Y seconds. (actually, it does a warmup download first, then a measured download of Y seconds)... This means that faster access types are going to use a lot more data.

 

Given the relatively small number of volunteers, the upload/download tests need to run reasonably often ( hourly in peak times, 6 hourly outside them) and there are other tests (game server, streaming, conferencing, etc) that run much more often - but it's the upload/download tests that are responsible for the bulk of the data.

 

Using some estimated values I easily get to 500GB for the fibremax plans - so 833 is likely a modelled max based on a perfect line and no skipped tests. (The Samknows whitebox can detect if the net is being used and if so it will defer or cancel a test rather than collide with customer use.

 

Provided you are on an unlimited plan, there's no big downside. The fact that the Samknows tests only run hourly in peak, and 6 hourly outside it is Way way better than some people that run speedtests every 15 minutes (!!!)

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 




MattEast
  #3124694 7-Sep-2023 16:35
I just unplugged mine, was giving constantly incorrect results, especially on upload (never more than 200Mbps - I’m on a 2Gbps connection so would expect better than that). Seemed pointless to report results that don’t line up with results I get elsewhere (Cloudflare, Speedtest), I suspect it’s something to do with the servers they use, and my ISP connection to them (Quic Internet).

 

800GB sounds about right, but not really an issue on an unmetered multi-gig connection.




Talkiet
  #3124696 7-Sep-2023 16:36
I just tested and speedtest.net (website) used 2.4GB for a test on my FibreMax.

 

Cheers- N




RunningMan
  #3124697 7-Sep-2023 16:36
Talkiet:[snip]it is Way way better than some people that run speedtests every 15 minutes (!!!)

 

 

+ more than 1.

