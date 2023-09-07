mortonman:

I am with Sky broadband and just received the invitation below to join the above programme
Thanks for being a Sky Broadband customer, we hope you’re enjoying broadband that’s made for entertainment.
To make sure you’re getting the very best experience, we’re supporting the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme.
We’re looking for volunteers
The programme needs more customers to take part in the independent testing of Sky Broadband.
If you’re selected to take part you’ll get real-time insights into your internet performance and the Commerce Commission’s quarterly reports will help us to identify areas for improvement.
Customers who are selected will be sent a device to plug into their modem at home to measure internet performance throughout the day – from speed, to the quality of video streaming and online gaming. The device won’t interfere with your service or track your browsing history.
There is a link to the commerce commission website which oversees the programme which provided further details.
Commerce Commission - Measuring New Zealand’s broadband performance (comcom.govt.nz
I was thinking about signing up but the table below put me off. The reckon the test will chew through 833GB a month. Surely that is a mistake? That is a lot of data? Unfortunately I cant check my usual data usage via the Sky broadband website to see what proportion the testing data would add.