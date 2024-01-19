Spent literally the whole day waiting for a reply on chat yesterday. Nothing.



On Hyperfibre 2K speed tests are ~1500Mbs frequently (or lower DL, UL happily sits at ~2K). This is tested at the gateway each night overnight on my UDM Pro.

But it's the abysmal support that gets me. I'm 45+ emails and six months deep. They don't reply for weeks, if at all. You bump and then get someone that hasn't reviewed the notes and you start again from the beginning.

I wanted to disconnect, and they ignored that email for weeks, when they finally replied wanted to charge me a disconnection fee (even though I had been raising issues since day one - and was within their own 1 month guarantee policy). Then they ambushed me this week with an immediate disconnection (thankfully, finally agreeing without exit fee) leaving me no time to arrange a migration.

I'm still connected at this minute, though my account says disconnected, and I'm scrambling to migrate to another provider.

They are drowning, and have done nothing to help me after repeated correspondence.

I have had other issues too, which I'll post in a followup. Take this as a warning. I have given them ample time to address all these issues and in keeping with their incompetence/apathy they have passed at every opportunity.





