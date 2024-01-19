Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandZeronet - My Experience (TLDR, Nightmare. Run far, far, away)
squareeyes123

31 posts

Geek


#311478 19-Jan-2024 11:44
Send private message quote this post

Spent literally the whole day waiting for a reply on chat yesterday. Nothing.

On Hyperfibre 2K speed tests are ~1500Mbs frequently (or lower DL, UL happily sits at ~2K). This is tested at the gateway each night overnight on my UDM Pro.

 

But it's the abysmal support that gets me. I'm 45+ emails and six months deep. They don't reply for weeks, if at all. You bump and then get someone that hasn't reviewed the notes and you start again from the beginning.

 

I wanted to disconnect, and they ignored that email for weeks, when they finally replied wanted to charge me a disconnection fee (even though I had been raising issues since day one - and was within their own 1 month guarantee policy). Then they ambushed me this week with an immediate disconnection (thankfully, finally agreeing without exit fee) leaving me no time to arrange a migration.

 

I'm still connected at this minute, though my account says disconnected, and I'm scrambling to migrate to another provider.

 

They are drowning, and have done nothing to help me after repeated correspondence.

 

I have had other issues too, which I'll post in a followup. Take this as a warning. I have given them ample time to address all these issues and in keeping with their incompetence/apathy they have passed at every opportunity.

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
12317 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3183902 19-Jan-2024 11:51
Send private message quote this post

That is pretty crazy and is putting lack of support to the next level.

 

@quic have completed their network migration the other day so I'd say they'll be prepped to offer Hyperfibre again soon (IPoE is coming soon to them too). I recall you having a thread for that.

 

IMHO you should have just churned to another provider and not disconnected as there is likely to be a period where you won't be able to get connected. As you know, Hyperfibre is a bit of a niche and the Dream Machine Pro has experienced problems even with Gigabit in the past - the Dream Machine SE is the better one for multi-gigabit.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
squareeyes123

31 posts

Geek


  #3183903 19-Jan-2024 11:51
Send private message quote this post

My connection experience

 

  • ISP miscommunicated with Chorus, poor, inaccurate comms around connection dates - Chorus always tries to clip the ticket, even if the correct hardware is already installed and they are not needed. This happens EVERY TIME I have changed fibre ISP provider. It's a total scam. I have emails saying scoping dates were happening after install dates... even after I stated I needed no visit at all (I didn't)
  • Zeronet support (and website provided incorrect modem config for Hyperfibre - I was told DHCP when it was in fact PPPoE. Caused an outage for a day at cutover.
  • Connection fee was not made clear in broadband compare website ad. It was later "refunded" due to connection issues but that was little comfort as I never expected to pay a connection fee. I needed no visit or hardware. They just flicked a switch on their end.
  • Paying for 2000/2000. I never get anywhere near this. It's usually ~1500 but often less. I have daily speed test logs at the gateway to demonstrate this. No other network bottlenecks factor at the gateway (UDMPro)
  • They never have made any meaningful attempt to address and resolve any issue I have raised (started plenty of times)
  • Left review on Google business, owner replied and said they would reach out. Never happened.
  • Outage a couple of months ago on a business day "updating systems". Turns out I was now required to switch to DHCP, and as I settled on PPPoE previously, I was now misconfigured. No warning and was offline for several hours on a busy work day. No phone support, and chat doesn't open until 10am. They took a couple of hours to respond. I had to do the troubleshooting and bring up that I'd had to be on PPPoE at connection after the first palava. So you move your whole fleet of Hyperfibre to DHCP but not tell them?
  • They also claim Hyperfibre provides better latency. This is marketing BS, and is misleading.
  • Don't forget the Greenwashing!

squareeyes123

31 posts

Geek


  #3183920 19-Jan-2024 12:29
Send private message quote this post

These are mostly run at 5:30am when the network should be quiet.

On My Republic on the same equipment I don't recall having any such issues.

 

2024-01-01T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1648.358 Mbps, Uplink 1986.534 Mbps
2024-01-02T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1589.458 Mbps, Uplink 1987.458 Mbps
2024-01-03T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1548.308 Mbps, Uplink 2063.066 Mbps
2024-01-04T05:36:31+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1428.904 Mbps, Uplink 2050.391 Mbps
2024-01-05T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1571.262 Mbps, Uplink 2046.517 Mbps
2024-01-06T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1639.376 Mbps, Uplink 2058.319 Mbps
2024-01-07T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1607.586 Mbps, Uplink 2059.522 Mbps
2024-01-08T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1541.587 Mbps, Uplink 1922.027 Mbps
2024-01-09T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1476.590 Mbps, Uplink 2013.649 Mbps
2024-01-10T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1654.301 Mbps, Uplink 2054.459 Mbps
2024-01-11T05:36:31+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1552.472 Mbps, Uplink 2055.816 Mbps
2024-01-12T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1594.581 Mbps, Uplink 2042.375 Mbps
2024-01-13T05:36:30+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1545.164 Mbps, Uplink 2054.178 Mbps
2024-01-14T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1586.661 Mbps, Uplink 2046.498 Mbps
2024-01-15T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1612.886 Mbps, Uplink 1982.885 Mbps
2024-01-16T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck[2018]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1577.906 Mbps, Uplink 2053.995 Mbps
2024-01-16T23:29:59+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1546.464 Mbps, Uplink 2061.044 Mbps
2024-01-17T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1624.746 Mbps, Uplink 2051.408 Mbps
2024-01-17T12:45:48+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1607.018 Mbps, Uplink 2061.060 Mbps
2024-01-18T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1591.690 Mbps, Uplink 2058.166 Mbps
2024-01-19T05:36:29+13:00 UDMPro linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck[1239]: linkcheck.run_speedtest(): Completed: Downlink 1627.849 Mbps, Uplink 2070.310 Mbps



squareeyes123

31 posts

Geek


  #3183922 19-Jan-2024 12:32
Send private message quote this post

"IMHO you should have just churned to another provider"

 

That was the plan. But I was trying to verify that I wouldn't be charged and exit fee.

quickymart
11497 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3183933 19-Jan-2024 12:53
Send private message quote this post

Some interesting experiences with this crowd outlined here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=306742

 

 

richms
26461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3183944 19-Jan-2024 13:10
Send private message quote this post

squareeyes123:

 

"IMHO you should have just churned to another provider"

 

That was the plan. But I was trying to verify that I wouldn't be charged and exit fee.

 

 

You can always dispute fees afterwards.

 

Story sounds so bad that you should be starting to look at trying to get compensation from them. Even if you get nowhere you can make them regret not supplying support when they should have.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 