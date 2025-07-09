Hi team,
This is part of a complex UFB request saga that starterd in October 2019 through Enable with no end in sight. This week I had a non-standard UFB install scoped (I have lost count be this could be scope #4 or #5).
The distance between the building and the road (where boundary is with the connection) is around 130m.
There is an exising conduit that covers most of this distance (84m~), however it's 16mm OD and empty (with drawstring in place). It was originally laid for CAT6 but has yet to be used.
The tech informed me that it cannot be used due to the microducting being 8mm and it will not be suitable at the bends. However in the 2 previous scope visits it was deemed to be suitable. This conduit runs straight with a 40degree bend about 60m in.
They also want to run 6 cores in the microduct where there are only 2 dwellings here and no room for future expansion as we are on a reserve boundary.
They suggested microtrenching all the way, essentially following the conduit path to the building. Being a non-standard install, this is a cost we will need so absorb.
Do I have grounds to ask them to reconsider? I haven't signed off on anything (and they didn't ask me to strangely enough)