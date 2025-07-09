I am used to dealing with chorus installs and their scoping/installers happily will give you a length of conduit to install for them.

I would talk to the scoping guys again or go to their linemans yard to pick up some microduct and install it yourself between the roadside boundary and the destination via your existing conduit.

As long as the bend isnt tighter than something like a 30cm radius, a 6F stingray microfibre will blow through fine.

I am not sure what microduct they use, but a

5/3.5 microduct is about 9mmOD or

7/3.5 microduct is about 11mmOD

by the time they put on the outer sheath and locate wire.



So if your pulling it into a 16mm OD conduit, its probably only going to be about 13mmID and tighter around the bend. Hopefully its the 5/3.5 microduct they use like chorus.



I'd give it a go, and if you know where the bend is, then it might need to be dug up, the bend cut off, pull the microduct around the bend and leave it direct buried in the soil (the 16mm conduit becomes redundant) with no stones or rock near the exposed part, placing sandy soil back down first.



To aid in pulling, you might need to strip off a good 30cm of the outer sheath and cut away the trace wire, then use stretchy electrical tape to attach the pull wire to the inner microduct itself. Make sure you seal off the end of the microduct too so no water gets into it.

Chorus mandates a minimum of 20mmID conduit and even that can be a pain in the ass to deal with on a 50 metre+ pull. Always best to go 25mmOD or 32mmOD if you can.

6F is the correct microfibre to blow.

It goes into the same size microduct as a 2F microfibre cable.

The reason is by law, the UFB provider must run 2 fibers to each dwelling for future unbundling purposes or if a dwelling wants to get a second ONT installed for a sleepout or other purpose. Individual situation not dependent, its just the law.



Microfibre cables typically come in 2F/6F/12F.

4F is avaliable but the cost difference is negligible so they just use 6F because for a couple of extra cents per metre when bought in bulk it allows future growth and means they dont need to store a small supply of 4F cable.

Edit: I have re-read your post - if their microduct is 8mm OD then thats definitely doable though likely to be a pain. So I would be okay saying to the customer "here is a bunch of microduct - you install it between A & B, I'll come back and blow it once your done. "