Just to clear up any confusion circulating around the BGP "hijack" of 1.1.1.0/24...

Tata Communications/AS4755 was always (incorrectly) announcing 1.1.1.0/24, however due to RPKI on 1.1.1.0/24, this route was marked invalid by anyone validating RPKI (and their downstream ASNs). You can validate this here: https://rpki.cloudflare.com/?view=validator&validateRoute=4755_1.1.1.0%2F24

The real issue was Cloudflare did indeed withdraw 1.1.1.0/24 from the global route table accidentally. This resulted in the route from Tata propagating more than it usually would, as their route was then the only route available in the global table.

Even looking at the "hijack" event, you can see that the percentage of peers observing the route is only 2%. These are peers who clearly aren't performing any RPKI validation.

Technically, yes it was a BGP route hijack, however was a symptom of the issue, not the cause. In any case, I think Tata have now been given a sufficient slap on the wrist! 😆

One interesting thought though: The fact that seemingly everyone in New Zealand was impacted by this is somewhat a good thing. This proves that the provider you're with, and/or their upstreams, are performing RPKI validation, and dropping invalid routes - a great thing!

In terms of the actual cause, Cloudflare have historically been very good at posting about errors and learnings made, so we'll have to wait for this one to come to light!