Press release:

The Technology Users Association of New Zealand (TUANZ) has today launched its Connecting Aotearoa 2025 report (PDF), following its recent Connecting Aotearoa Summit in Hamilton. The report distils the summit’s key findings and sets a bold agenda for closing New Zealand’s digital divide.

The report responds to the critical question: “Why can’t 100% of New Zealanders be connected?” and lays out both the challenges and opportunities for achieving true digital equity.

“Digital connectivity is now a fundamental requirement for full participation in our society. This report is a call to action, because one in five New Zealand households are still digitally excluded, and that is simply not acceptable,” says Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ.

The report highlights ongoing issues around rural connectivity, affordability, digital skills, and the need for resilient, future-focused infrastructure.

“We have made huge progress as a nation, but to close the remaining gaps, we need more targeted investment, strong partnerships, and a long-term vision. Connectivity must be recognised as an essential utility, just like electricity or water, so that no one is left behind.”

The report also points to the importance of community-driven solutions, digital literacy, and raising awareness about digital exclusion.

“What we heard at the summit is that collaboration between government, industry, and communities is key. The practical solutions are there, but we need the will and the resources to implement them. Together, we can make digital equity a reality for every New Zealander.”

“Let’s make this the decade where we deliver on the promise of universal digital connectivity. The time for talk is over; the time for action is now.”

The Connecting Aotearoa 2025 report’s key themes include:

Strengthening rural connectivity

Bridging the digital divide and ensuring access for all, regardless of location.

Making the internet affordable for everyone

Examining the cost barriers to internet access and exploring solutions for greater affordability.

Advancing digital equity

Promoting inclusivity and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate in the digital world.

Shaping the future of connectivity

Exploring emerging technologies and innovative solutions for a connected Aotearoa.