Someone posted on local FB group for IT assistance.... so I dropped them a line. Interesting situation they appear to have themselves in...

They have bought a new property (I suspect rural), and been told it has Starlink. But the SL account appears to be under the previous owners IT person's name, and that person is refusing to move the account under the new property owners name.

So I suspect the IT person will try and start billing the new owner for SL usage....

I advised the new owner, to contact that IT person to see if they will transfer ownership, failing that, to hand back the gear and sign up themselves to SL from scratch.

I've read that SL is effectively geo fenced by address though, so you cant buy the normal hardware/account then trip around the country with it, so what happens if you try ordering a second unit/account at the same address as the original ? Will SL allow that ? I'd assume they would, its just more $$ for them at end of the day.... but does their system allow it ? :)

Just curious...