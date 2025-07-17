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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandTwo registered starlink at one address ?

xpd

xpd

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#320197 17-Jul-2025 09:42
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Someone posted on local FB group for IT assistance.... so I dropped them a line. Interesting situation they appear to have themselves in...

 

They have bought a new property (I suspect rural), and been told it has Starlink. But the SL account appears to be under the previous owners IT person's name, and that person is refusing to move the account under the new property owners name.

 

So I suspect the IT person will try and start billing the new owner for SL usage....

 

I advised the new owner, to contact that IT person to see if they will transfer ownership, failing that, to hand back the gear and sign up themselves to SL from scratch.

 

I've read that SL is effectively geo fenced by address though, so you cant buy the normal hardware/account then trip around the country with it, so what happens if you try ordering a second unit/account at the same address as the original ? Will SL allow that ? I'd assume they would, its just more $$ for them at end of the day.... but does their system allow it ? :)

 

Just curious...

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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CYaBro
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  #3394765 17-Jul-2025 10:04
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If the property was sold with the Starlink gear then I would be talking to my lawyer about getting the previous owner to transfer ownership of it so they can setup a new account with it.

 

They shouldn't have to buy new gear if it was sold with the property.




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CamH
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  #3394770 17-Jul-2025 10:35
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I've got 3 Starlink accounts at my home address under different emails, it doesn't seem to matter.





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  #3394771 17-Jul-2025 10:39
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If the "IT Person" sends a bill, then send a big F Off back to them and tell them to come collect their gear

 

install your own gear at the site

 

 




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  #3394811 17-Jul-2025 12:49
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Yep, you can have multiple SL at same address under same or different accounts no problem. Only issue you could encounter is if you're in a congested area.




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  #3394877 17-Jul-2025 14:53
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Thanks all. Will leave them to it.... 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3395461 18-Jul-2025 22:12
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I have three UTs (Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 3) all on the same account, same email, and same CC. No problems at all.

 

These are for SD-WAN network testing, generally in bypass mode or operating without the SL router.

 

All three operate OK at the same time without interfering with each other.

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