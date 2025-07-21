Are there any published guidelines on what constitutes a "proper" install?

We had a break caused by an accident (which I'm willing to accept) the resulting fix ended up with 2 guys and 10 hours labour on the bill.

I've already rung Chorus who are investigating the bill for us which is cool.

Some background, My son had an accident while learning to drive and took out a fence along our driveway (the Fibre is run along the bottom of the fence.. At the time it seemed fine, no problems with the internet. Issues happened about 3 weeks later when we reinstated the fence. While moving the sleave back into position on the fence it obviously aggravated the damage from the accident and the fibre finally snapped. The was found and repaired in about 30-45 minutes. The issue came when the the first guy was trying to blow the new fibre through. Heaps of issues he couldn't get it to blow through properly. ended up opening it up at the road demarcation point to see if it was there (it was) then re-blowing the driveway, which still didn't work. After about 45 minutes of unsuccessfully trying to blow the new fibre he sat in his truck and waited for the second engineer to arrive. He did some investigation and worked out that there was a problem somewhere under the drive. Removed the pavers at the edge and found the sleave was laid directed underneath the pavers on the drive, effectively with the cars driving over the pavers it crimped the sleave enough to make them unable to blow the fibre. That was repaired and the fibre was blown through no problem. While the second guy was repairing the crimp, he mentioned this should have been buried deeper or at the very least had a proper rigid conduit, which as a part of the second repair he added a section of conduit to the sleave and buried it down around 200mm.

I'm happy enough to pay for the initial fix for the damage caused, but i have a couple of issues with the bill as it currently stands.

first one is around the hours charged, we have security cameras, the first guy was onsite from around 9:00am till 12:10pm. I get travel time is a thing, but he invoiced for 6 hours. The second guy was around for a bit over an 1 hour and charged 3

the second is the rest of the work was repairing something that was caused due to a poor original install.

I'm happy enough to pay for the break caused by the accident, based on what happened that appears to be 1 guy for around 2 hours

Just wondering if there were any chorus docs around how a UFB install is "supposed" to be done. At the moment i have a fibre connection thats run along a fence on my neighbours property (the installers clearly thought that was the boundary, it isnt) then buried in the bark of a small garden and then straight under a paved driveway sitting in the bedding sand directly under the pavers. The neighours cool, but just trying to understand the situation fully to head off any future problems.