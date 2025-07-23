Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
turtleattacks

#320253 23-Jul-2025 09:00
Hi guys, 

Just a simple setup with no PiHole and was wondering if there is a better DNS I should be using rather than my ISP's. 

I've seen other DNS services such as Google and Cloudflare and was wondering what would be the advantages of using them.






ssamjh
  #3396388 23-Jul-2025 09:13
I've actually switched PiHole to my ISP DNS servers. It gives me better connections to some CDNs. 




BlargHonk
  #3396391 23-Jul-2025 09:17
I have been using Cloudflare 1.1.1.3 to keep the kids from seeing stuff they probably shouldn't

 

https://one.one.one.one/family/

freitasm
  #3396392 23-Jul-2025 09:20
I use Cloudflare Zero Trust gteway, with rules blocking some types of websites, blocking domains with IP geo-location or TLD based on countries in the New Zealand sanctions list (plus a couple of unfriendly countries) and one or two overwrite rules e.g. found Philips Hue hub was sending requests to a series of China-based NTP servers, so rule replace the IPs with those of time.cloudflare.com.




timmmay
  #3396400 23-Jul-2025 09:40
PiHole pointing to ISP DNS servers. They work fine and I figure if there are local content caches I'll hit them making things faster.

amanzi
Amanzi
  #3396484 23-Jul-2025 10:52
I have my primary set to Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) and my secondary set to my ISP (Voyager) primary DNS server.

taneb1
  #3396508 23-Jul-2025 11:38
I was using PiHole for a while, but wanted the same experience away from home so ended up switching back to Adguard DNS and now finally NextDNS (As they have servers located in NZ). 




KiwiSurfer
  #3396542 23-Jul-2025 13:15
I use RSP DNS as provided via DHCP. I see zero reason to send my DNS queries off-net.

 

Most routers also cache DNS records. My EdgeRouter does this. Means many DNS queries are resolved without it going out of my LAN.

 
 
 
 

decibel
  #3396563 23-Jul-2025 14:30
NextDNS works well for me.

Tinkerisk
  #3396582 23-Jul-2025 16:11
127.0.0.1#5335 😁

 

Pihole server with its filter lists and installed, finely tuned ‘unbound’ DNS extension, which queries the official DNS root servers directly and keeps them in the cache for a longer period of time. Mobile ‘street warrior IT’ is also routed via this server.




davidcole
  #3396595 23-Jul-2025 16:53
A coupe of piholes internally with upstream of unbound hosted locally 




BlackHand
  #3396597 23-Jul-2025 17:19
Home LAN : AdGuard with Cloudflare (Families)
Other Networks : AdGuard DNS (with same blocklist and filter settings as my home setup)

freitasm
  #3396598 23-Jul-2025 17:20
This is the reminder I put out there, to please allow ads on Geekzone (harder if using DNS instead of local ad blocker) or subscribe.




Shindig
  #3396748 24-Jul-2025 09:53
Adguardhome with block lists - going out to DoH Cloudflare family DNS.

 

When on a wifi network that isn't home or mobile 5G, then DoH back to AdguardHome via iOS profile on iPhone and Macs

 

 




matisyahu
  #3396859 24-Jul-2025 18:43
I use Google public DNS but I've used Cloudflare in the past - I stopped using my ISPs DNS servers a while ago when I was having issues when working from home (there was a DNS issue at the time) and ever since I changed to using a third party DNS I've just kept with it because 'why the heck not'.




DamageInc
  #3397224 26-Jul-2025 06:39
Adguard Home with blocklists.

 

Is it ok to use my ISP DNS servers? I have primary pointing to what Adguard suggested, secondary pointing to Slingshot.




