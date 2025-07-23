turtleattacks

Hi guys,
Just a simple setup with no PiHole and was wondering if there is a better DNS I should be using rather than my ISP's.
I've seen other DNS services such as Google and Cloudflare and was wondering what would be the advantages of using them.
Creator of whatsthesalary.com
I have been using Cloudflare 1.1.1.3 to keep the kids from seeing stuff they probably shouldn't
https://one.one.one.one/family/
I use Cloudflare Zero Trust gteway, with rules blocking some types of websites, blocking domains with IP geo-location or TLD based on countries in the New Zealand sanctions list (plus a couple of unfriendly countries) and one or two overwrite rules e.g. found Philips Hue hub was sending requests to a series of China-based NTP servers, so rule replace the IPs with those of time.cloudflare.com.
PiHole pointing to ISP DNS servers. They work fine and I figure if there are local content caches I'll hit them making things faster.
I have my primary set to Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) and my secondary set to my ISP (Voyager) primary DNS server.
I was using PiHole for a while, but wanted the same experience away from home so ended up switching back to Adguard DNS and now finally NextDNS (As they have servers located in NZ).
Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer
I use RSP DNS as provided via DHCP. I see zero reason to send my DNS queries off-net.
Most routers also cache DNS records. My EdgeRouter does this. Means many DNS queries are resolved without it going out of my LAN.
127.0.0.1#5335 😁
Pihole server with its filter lists and installed, finely tuned ‘unbound’ DNS extension, which queries the official DNS root servers directly and keeps them in the cache for a longer period of time. Mobile ‘street warrior IT’ is also routed via this server.
- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT: thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D: two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter
A coupe of piholes internally with upstream of unbound hosted locally
Previously known as psycik
Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight
Home LAN : AdGuard with Cloudflare (Families)
Other Networks : AdGuard DNS (with same blocklist and filter settings as my home setup)
Adguardhome with block lists - going out to DoH Cloudflare family DNS.
When on a wifi network that isn't home or mobile 5G, then DoH back to AdguardHome via iOS profile on iPhone and Macs
The little things make the biggest difference.
I use Google public DNS but I've used Cloudflare in the past - I stopped using my ISPs DNS servers a while ago when I was having issues when working from home (there was a DNS issue at the time) and ever since I changed to using a third party DNS I've just kept with it because 'why the heck not'.
"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"
Adguard Home with blocklists.
Is it ok to use my ISP DNS servers? I have primary pointing to what Adguard suggested, secondary pointing to Slingshot.
Pop! OS