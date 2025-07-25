Hi guys,



This isn't a rant or a question but to comment on how amazing technology surrounds us.

I had to switch my website tonight to a new server and instead of doing it in the middle of the night, I thought I would do it before bed. Probably not the best idea as the website had about 100 active sessions at the time of the shift.

It was absolutely seamless with Cloudflare proxying the IP address.

Downtime was literally twenty seconds while I fumbled for the new IP address.



We live in such an amazing world full of wonderful technology nowadays. In the past, without a proxy, one would need to wait about an hour or more for DNS to re-populate.