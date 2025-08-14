Has anyone heard of this outfit or had any experience with them?

They door knocked trying to sell me 2G hyperfibre plan for $99/month, I was in the middle of my lunch break plus am not interested in switching to hyperfibre so decline the chat.

A quick squiz at their website and plans https://360net.co.nz/plans/ (enter an address for the plan tables to come up) or https://360net.co.nz/offer-summary/

They offer 2G & 4G hyperfibre plans with RRP of $119.99 & $144.99 respectively, however there is promo on the 2G plan for $104.99 with 12 months contract ($249 ETC).

So they knock another $5 off for the door knock offer by the sounds of things.

$10/month for a static IP, unsure if it's CGNAT without static.

BYOD or TP Link BE65 for hyperfibre router with $10 monthly rental per unit, with non return fee of $499 for one unit and $949 for two, if not returned upon service cancellation.

Can't find the router they use for 4G plan though, so maybe that's BYOD

Also can't find whose network they resell off, maybe Devoli?