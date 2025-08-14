Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew ISP - 360 net?
mrgsm021

1475 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#320438 14-Aug-2025 13:31
Has anyone heard of this outfit or had any experience with them?

 

They door knocked trying to sell me 2G hyperfibre plan for $99/month, I was in the middle of my lunch break plus am not interested in switching to hyperfibre so decline the chat.

 

A quick squiz at their website and plans https://360net.co.nz/plans/ (enter an address for the plan tables to come up) or https://360net.co.nz/offer-summary/ 

 

They offer 2G & 4G hyperfibre plans with RRP of $119.99 & $144.99 respectively, however there is promo on the 2G plan for $104.99 with 12 months contract ($249 ETC).

 

So they knock another $5 off for the door knock offer by the sounds of things.

 

$10/month for a static IP, unsure if it's CGNAT without static.

 

BYOD or TP Link BE65 for hyperfibre router with $10 monthly rental per unit, with non return fee of $499 for one unit and $949 for two, if not returned upon service cancellation.

 

Can't find the router they use for 4G plan though, so maybe that's BYOD

 

Also can't find whose network they resell off, maybe Devoli?

Dairusire
300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3402564 14-Aug-2025 13:50
Post from a year ago, with comments from 6mo ago. 

 

 

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/1fo9098/are_360net_a_reputable_isp_for_hyper_fibre/

 

 

 

Whether or not they've improved I do not know. 



mrgsm021

1475 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3402566 14-Aug-2025 13:58
Thanks, someone posted in that reddit an existing GZ thread about them and not looking positive:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=315501 

michaelmurfy
meow
13285 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402567 14-Aug-2025 14:00
It seems they're a Vocus (2degrees) reseller.

 

So sure, cheap, but they're just a reseller so don't have control over the network etc.




Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1929 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402583 14-Aug-2025 15:02
michaelmurfy:

 

It seems they're a Vocus (2degrees) reseller.

 

 

Not sure thats true, its not a name I recall. (could be wrong).

michaelmurfy
meow
13285 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3402586 14-Aug-2025 15:10
Sounddude: Not sure thats true, its not a name I recall. (could be wrong).

 

The address checker hits apigateway.vocusgroup.co.nz like the other resellers ;) 




