MichaelNZ:

Have waited awhile but its finally happening.
Are Chorus doing the digging, (looks like road reserve) - what's the expected cost?
wellygary:
Are Chorus doing the digging, (looks like road reserve) - what's the expected cost?
Yes, there is a cost.
Downers (on behalf of Chorus) are are doing the external works pictured above and we have previously done the internal works.
This connection is being done under a scheme which no longer exists (for residential addresses) and has been replaced by Community co-funded fibre builds which is fundamentally the same except people now have to go in with at least 2 of their neighbours.
Most of these installs myself and my industry peers have been involved with are in the region of $6-30k and ours is in that range.
Unfortunately, how much it costs to dig is information I was never given. The quote from Chorus was just a number with little itemisation and likely includes costs other then earth works - for example the cable, splitter and possibly the OLT. But the OLT was not listed so we have no idea if we are paying for it or its not charged.
I believe Chorus uses Nokia OLT's and I don't know what these cost but to benchmark it against a different brand which I do know the price of, I suspect it is probably split.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
Are they doing all of Norsewood?
DjShadow:
Are they doing all of Norsewood?
Not at this time.
Maybe it will happen some time and I think Norsewood is viable for UFB but I have no insights from Chorus around if and when.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
They have been having problems getting the fibre-conduit pulled through the existing conduit and its sucking them in deeper. They now have 3 large holes under the pavement.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
All this for one property.... be easier for the next person who signs on
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
nztim:
All this for one property.... be easier for the next person who signs on
"One property" is pretty much where its at until (and if) such time as they do a general rollout.
I covered this in my previous threads so don't really want to rehash it all but the only good option on the table is to support 95% UFB coverage proposal
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
MichaelNZ:
I covered this in my previous threads so don't really want to rehash it all but the only good option on the table is to support 95% UFB coverage proposal
There is no replacement for fibre, and I have no problem with my taxpayer dollars been spent to ensure every household across nz has it and all other Technolgies FO
But that wont happen
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
Turns out the reason they couldn't get the fibre-conduit through the larger regular-conduit was it was direct buried at this spot.
This cost them an extra day and a half and they need to come back and reseal the pavement but at least its not a broken conduit which would have been a bigger worry.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
A couple of Chorus contractors came today and ran the fibre from the pit on Coronation Street through to corner Odin/Viking Streets (pictured).
Surprise of the day is they are intending to supply us from the Dannevirke OLT which by my understanding is a bit marginal for distance. I thought the limit was 20km? Hopefully someone here can fill us in.
The internal cable is now run with Opticat:
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
We got fibre installed here in rural Oamaru and we are about 21km from the exchange.
When the Chorus tech connected us he did say the light level was on the low side but we've never had any issues.
In the Quic portal the ONT always shows with a red ! and 'Reduced' status. 🙃
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
CYaBro:
We got fibre installed here in rural Oamaru and we are about 21km from the exchange.
When the Chorus tech connected us he did say the light level was on the low side but we've never had any issues.
In the Quic portal the ONT always shows with a red ! and 'Reduced' status. 🙃
Thanks for the feedback :-)
Can I ask which plan you are on?
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
MichaelNZ:
Can I ask which plan you are on?
500/100 for home and I get a 900/400 connection provided by work that also acts as a failover for the home connection. :)
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
CYaBro:
500/100 for home and I get a 900/400 connection provided by work that also acts as a failover for the home connection. :)
And it cranks speed wise?
I have ordered 920 / 500 SME and am hoping to get Hyperfibre 1,000 by the end of the year subject to the new Zyxel wall mount XGS-PON ONT being available.
WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET
MichaelNZ:
CYaBro:
500/100 for home and I get a 900/400 connection provided by work that also acts as a failover for the home connection. :)
And it cranks speed wise?
I have ordered 920 / 500 SME and am hoping to get Hyperfibre 1,000 by the end of the year subject to the new Zyxel wall mount XGS-PON ONT being available.
Yea no issues with speed, and we can get up to 4G Hyperfibre here if we want to.
May give 2G a go when Chorus starts using the new ONT.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
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