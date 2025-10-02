MichaelNZ:

wellygary: Are Chorus doing the digging, (looks like road reserve) - what's the expected cost?

Yes, there is a cost.

Downers (on behalf of Chorus) are are doing the external works pictured above and we have previously done the internal works.

This connection is being done under a scheme which no longer exists (for residential addresses) and has been replaced by Community co-funded fibre builds which is fundamentally the same except people now have to go in with at least 2 of their neighbours.

Most of these installs myself and my industry peers have been involved with are in the region of $6-30k and ours is in that range.

Unfortunately, how much it costs to dig is information I was never given. The quote from Chorus was just a number with little itemisation and likely includes costs other then earth works - for example the cable, splitter and possibly the OLT. But the OLT was not listed so we have no idea if we are paying for it or its not charged.

I believe Chorus uses Nokia OLT's and I don't know what these cost but to benchmark it against a different brand which I do know the price of, I suspect it is probably split.