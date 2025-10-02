Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandRural UFB install
MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

#322877 2-Oct-2025 16:47
Send private message

Have waited awhile but its finally happening.

 

 

 

 

 

 




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
wellygary
8816 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5299


  #3420777 2-Oct-2025 16:54
Send private message

Are Chorus doing the digging, (looks like road reserve) - what's the expected cost?



MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3420779 2-Oct-2025 17:03
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Are Chorus doing the digging, (looks like road reserve) - what's the expected cost?

 

 

Yes, there is a cost.

 

Downers (on behalf of Chorus) are are doing the external works pictured above and we have previously done the internal works.

 

This connection is being done under a scheme which no longer exists (for residential addresses) and has been replaced by Community co-funded fibre builds which is fundamentally the same except people now have to go in with at least 2 of their neighbours.

 

Most of these installs myself and my industry peers have been involved with are in the region of $6-30k and ours is in that range.

 

Unfortunately, how much it costs to dig is information I was never given. The quote from Chorus was just a number with little itemisation and likely includes costs other then earth works - for example the cable, splitter and possibly the OLT. But the OLT was not listed so we have no idea if we are paying for it or its not charged. 

 

I believe Chorus uses Nokia OLT's and I don't know what these cost but to benchmark it against a different brand which I do know the price of, I suspect it is probably split.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

DjShadow
4222 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1322

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3420803 2-Oct-2025 19:24
Send private message

Are they doing all of Norsewood? 



MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3420804 2-Oct-2025 19:26
Send private message

DjShadow:

 

Are they doing all of Norsewood? 

 

 

Not at this time.

 

Maybe it will happen some time and I think Norsewood is viable for UFB but I have no insights from Chorus around if and when.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3420972 3-Oct-2025 13:27
Send private message

They have been having problems getting the fibre-conduit pulled through the existing conduit and its sucking them in deeper. They now have 3 large holes under the pavement.

 

 

 

 

 

 




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

nztim
4020 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2722

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3420977 3-Oct-2025 13:35
Send private message

All this for one property.... be easier for the next person who signs on




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3420979 3-Oct-2025 13:43
Send private message

nztim:

 

All this for one property.... be easier for the next person who signs on

 

 

"One property" is pretty much where its at until (and if) such time as they do a general rollout.

 

I covered this in my previous threads so don't really want to rehash it all but the only good option on the table is to support 95% UFB coverage proposal




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

nztim
4020 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2722

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3420990 3-Oct-2025 14:10
Send private message

MichaelNZ:

 

I covered this in my previous threads so don't really want to rehash it all but the only good option on the table is to support 95% UFB coverage proposal

 

 

There is no replacement for fibre, and I have no problem with my taxpayer dollars been spent to ensure every household across nz has it and all other Technolgies FO

 

But that wont happen




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3422309 6-Oct-2025 18:52
Send private message

Turns out the reason they couldn't get the fibre-conduit through the larger regular-conduit was it was direct buried at this spot.

 

 

This cost them an extra day and a half and they need to come back and reseal the pavement but at least its not a broken conduit which would have been a bigger worry.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3424594 13-Oct-2025 12:59
Send private message

A couple of Chorus contractors came today and ran the fibre from the pit on Coronation Street through to corner Odin/Viking Streets (pictured). 

 

Surprise of the day is they are intending to supply us from the Dannevirke OLT which by my understanding is a bit marginal for distance. I thought the limit was 20km? Hopefully someone here can fill us in.

 

 

 

The internal cable is now run with Opticat:

 

 




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

CYaBro
4708 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1182

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3424604 13-Oct-2025 13:28
Send private message

We got fibre installed here in rural Oamaru and we are about 21km from the exchange.

 

When the Chorus tech connected us he did say the light level was on the low side but we've never had any issues.
In the Quic portal the ONT always shows with a red ! and 'Reduced' status. 🙃




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3424607 13-Oct-2025 13:55
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

We got fibre installed here in rural Oamaru and we are about 21km from the exchange.

 

When the Chorus tech connected us he did say the light level was on the low side but we've never had any issues.
In the Quic portal the ONT always shows with a red ! and 'Reduced' status. 🙃

 

 

Thanks for the feedback :-)

 

Can I ask which plan you are on?




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

CYaBro
4708 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1182

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3424608 13-Oct-2025 14:03
Send private message

MichaelNZ:

 

Can I ask which plan you are on?

 

 

500/100 for home and I get a 900/400 connection provided by work that also acts as a failover for the home connection. :)

 

 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MichaelNZ

1594 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 485

Trusted
Net Trust Ltd

  #3424609 13-Oct-2025 14:06
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

500/100 for home and I get a 900/400 connection provided by work that also acts as a failover for the home connection. :)

 

 

And it cranks speed wise?

 

I have ordered 920 / 500 SME and am hoping to get Hyperfibre 1,000 by the end of the year subject to the new Zyxel wall mount XGS-PON ONT being available.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

CYaBro
4708 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1182

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3424657 13-Oct-2025 14:32
Send private message

MichaelNZ:

 

CYaBro:

 

500/100 for home and I get a 900/400 connection provided by work that also acts as a failover for the home connection. :)

 

 

And it cranks speed wise?

 

I have ordered 920 / 500 SME and am hoping to get Hyperfibre 1,000 by the end of the year subject to the new Zyxel wall mount XGS-PON ONT being available.

 

 

Yea no issues with speed, and we can get up to 4G Hyperfibre here if we want to. 
May give 2G a go when Chorus starts using the new ONT.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 