Hi just looking for some advise (1) Getting fibre installed but haven't yet decided on a retailer I live on my own and my smart TV is fed via ethernet cable, I also use a roku stick plugged in the HDMI port and have a computer also connected via ethernet cable. The roku stick runs off wifi and all equipment is within three meters of the router do you think a entry level 100/20 fibre will be perfectly adequate.

(2) the router supplied by Sky broadband which is wifi 6 and any details who makes them.

Thanks in advance for any replies.