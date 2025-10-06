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ForumsNew Zealand Broadbandwill 100/20 fibre be enough

ajw

ajw

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#322913 6-Oct-2025 09:33
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Hi just looking for some advise (1) Getting fibre installed but haven't yet decided on a retailer I live on my own and my smart TV is fed via ethernet cable, I also use a roku stick plugged in the HDMI port and have a computer also connected via ethernet cable. The roku stick runs off wifi and all equipment is within three meters of the router do you think a entry level 100/20 fibre will be perfectly adequate.

 

(2) the router supplied by Sky broadband which is wifi 6 and  any details who makes them.

 

Thanks in advance for any replies.

 

 

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CamH
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  #3422014 6-Oct-2025 09:40
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Yes, 100/20 fibre will be more than enough. You could probably run 4x 4K streaming services at the same time on a 100/20 connection.

 

The router supplied by Sky is this one I believe? From what I've seen of them in the field, they're pretty good routers, perfectly adequate for home use.







Andib
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  #3422015 6-Oct-2025 09:41
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Yes 100/20 will be sufficient. 
Streaming uses surprisingly little data (~10mbps), most people wouldn't notice the difference between a 100Mbps and a 300Mbps plan (apart from a bigger number when running speedtests).




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muppet
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  #3422074 6-Oct-2025 11:52
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The only time I ever care that I'm not on a 100/20 plan is when I'm a) running backups or b) waiting for a torrent I want quickly to download.

 

So, almost never. The huge benefit of fibre vs the others is the extremely low latency - that's what makes everything super fast/snappy.

 

Of course if you want to donate extra money to an LFC while subsidising the cost for the rest of us, please purchase Hype-fibre.



ajw

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  #3422079 6-Oct-2025 12:10
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@muppet 

 

When I rang one.nz this morning I asked (1) who is going to disconnect the one.nz equipment at customer premises and (2) who is going to remove the grey box screwed onto the side of my house. No answer was forthcoming.

nztim
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  #3422080 6-Oct-2025 12:21
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100mbps is ample for most people, my 3-person household could get away with it, 900mbps for me only comes into play when downloading large ISO files




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quickymart
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  #3422099 6-Oct-2025 13:16
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ajw:

 

@muppet 

 

When I rang one.nz this morning I asked (1) who is going to disconnect the one.nz equipment at customer premises and (2) who is going to remove the grey box screwed onto the side of my house. No answer was forthcoming.

 

 

At least they didn't tell you to call Chorus, I guess...or did they?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
loceff13
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  #3422100 6-Oct-2025 13:17
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ajw:

 

@muppet 

 

When I rang one.nz this morning I asked (1) who is going to disconnect the one.nz equipment at customer premises and (2) who is going to remove the grey box screwed onto the side of my house. No answer was forthcoming.

 

 

 

 

I wonder if the Gov will allow One to leave the HFC grey boxes on homes due to the sheer cost of removal of services for said customers. Like just disconnecting services at the drop point(powerpoles/underground)

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  #3422106 6-Oct-2025 13:50
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100mbs would be fine for me too, but I worry about the 20mbs upstream for syncing files to iCloud.

RunningMan
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  #3422112 6-Oct-2025 14:02
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@alasta how much do you actually need to sync? iCloud will normally just chug along in the background until complete. Unless you're doing multiple GBs at a time very regularly, does it matter if it takes a little longer?

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  #3422181 6-Oct-2025 14:34
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loceff13:

 

I wonder if the Gov will allow One to leave the HFC grey boxes on homes due to the sheer cost of removal of services for said customers. Like just disconnecting services at the drop point(powerpoles/underground)

 

 

On the house would be dependant on what the install contract said, nothing to do with govt. The local govt cares about the street stuff, not peoples houses.

 

I expect it will be like chorus with the copper being taken when the fibre goes in. The little white box on the house is left in place, the hook is in place, just a cut wire from the white box and take the cable off the hook.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

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  #3422215 6-Oct-2025 16:12
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100/20 4k streaming no issues

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
freitasm
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  #3422222 6-Oct-2025 16:56
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Moved MIL from 500/100 to 100/20 and very happy with results. Streaming, phone table and laptop. Some WiFi security cameras too.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

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ajw

ajw

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  #3422322 6-Oct-2025 20:16
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loceff13:

 

ajw:

 

@muppet 

 

When I rang one.nz this morning I asked (1) who is going to disconnect the one.nz equipment at customer premises and (2) who is going to remove the grey box screwed onto the side of my house. No answer was forthcoming.

 

 

 

 

I wonder if the Gov will allow One to leave the HFC grey boxes on homes due to the sheer cost of removal of services for said customers. Like just disconnecting services at the drop point(powerpoles/underground)

 

 

To me its a bit on the nose why should one.nz get away with not uninstalling their routers and modems and not taking off the grey box on the side of my house. What about some the elderly who haven't a clue how to do this.

quickymart
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  #3422324 6-Oct-2025 20:19
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richms:

 

I expect it will be like chorus with the copper being taken when the fibre goes in. The little white box on the house is left in place, the hook is in place, just a cut wire from the white box and take the cable off the hook.

 

 

I doubt that will happen - unless some special arrangement is made, Chorus techs will not be allowed to touch Vodafone/One's cable network.

ajw

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  #3422327 6-Oct-2025 20:23
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@quickymart

 

 

 

You must have been reading my mind yes I had to arrange my own fibre install from Chorus a rep coming around tomorrow morning for scoping. Shut down of the cable network here in stokes valley by 8 December doesnt leave a lot of time.

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