Last week The Com Com published its Telecom Levey determination, and these things are as boring as ditch water.
But they allow you to get info on how companies like Starlink are going,
Currently they have about 2% of market revenue, (there is a long complex formula that allows for overs and unders based on money in and money out,) but it clearly confirms the growth of Starlin, with "Revenue" rising from $73 million in 23/24 to over $100 million in 24/25..
The WISPs must be getting absolutely hammered...
https://www.comcom.govt.nz/assets/Documents/202425-telecommunications-development-levy-liability-allocation-determination/Draft-2024-25-Telecommunications-Development-Levy-Liability-Allocation-Determination-16-October-2025.pdf
24/25
23/24