The ISP I work for has a small number of DSL clients left.

Some of them have recently left us for Starlink and if this trajectory is maintained DSL will fall off a cliff for us within the next year independent of any action by Chorus.

Chorus have recently done a (paid) network build to my home and as soon as our address is lodged in their database for UFB (oh, the waiting...) I will order the ONT install and, once this is done, terminate my VDSL.

I am presently working to try and get a couple of clients across the line for a paid UFB install. These are addresses we see as highly viable and thus its worth arranging the quotes for the client. But if one or both choose to not proceed they will be in the same boat as anyone else on DSL.

All of the few left will be nudged to move to Starlink, or Amazon if this is available soon.

Wireless ISP's are not relevant to this scenario. The only migration path we are supporting is paid UFB installs and LEO. In this context we have no clients who could have a free UFB install as they were already proactively upgraded at the time.

A common cultural trait of the WISP industry for as long as I can remember is operators who are highly individualistic and believe they own the territory, this will remain the case, and the customer had better have a good reason for wanting more then 20Mbps because that's fast enough to browse the internet and watch Netflix.

In the meantime the more commercially astute operators have been rolling out their own fibre networks and the ones who thought they were on top of the world are discovering there is a new game on the scene in LEO and they can't catch up.

This is not just a New Zealand thing.

In the USA - which is behind here - I am seeing the industry divided up between those who see the writing on the wall in favour of fibre and others who believe the free-market should reign supreme as long as its in their favour so they can keep offering the same old slow wireless.

We have no love for Elon's politics and this was one of the factors which prompted us to shell out the cash for Chorus to run fibre to us. But leaving that aside, from a cold hard technological and commercial perspective LEO is the winner for areas not serviced by fibre.