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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandGenesis Energy launch Broadband
pureinception

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#323075 22-Oct-2025 18:56
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Genesis Energy have launched Broadband offerings powered by 2Degrees

https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/broadband

 

Fibre Start

 

$70/month

 

     

  • 100/20Mbps peak time average speeds***
  • Unlimited data
  • Free high-tech modem* worth $199 ($15 shipping fee) or BYO modem

Fibre Smart

 

$90/month

 

For active medium households who are online daily and love streaming.

 

     

  • 500/100Mbps peak time average speeds**
  • Unlimited data
  • Free high-tech modem* worth $199 ($15 shipping fee) or BYO modem

Fibre Super

 

$100/month

 

For larger households with multiple devices, pro gamers and multi-screen streamers.

 

     

  • 882/494Mbps peak time average speeds**
  • Unlimited data
  • Free high-tech modem* worth $199 ($15 shipping fee) or BYO modem

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Linux
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  #3427309 22-Oct-2025 19:05
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Separate apps between energy & broadband lol 😆 



pureinception

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  #3427311 22-Oct-2025 19:13
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Linux:

 

Separate apps between energy & broadband lol 😆 

 

 

 

 

No discount for being a electricity/gas customer either 🤔

quickymart
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  #3427313 22-Oct-2025 19:23
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Not such a great deal after all 😕



hsvhel
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  #3427315 22-Oct-2025 19:42
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Who/What is incentivising Energy retaillers to provide telco also?

 

Wonder what the drivers are?




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Free Setup use R502152EQH6OK on check out

 

 

aspett
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  #3427316 22-Oct-2025 19:48
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hsvhel:

 

Who/What is incentivising Energy retaillers to provide telco also?

 

Wonder what the drivers are?

 

 

Just the desire for neverending growth in a market with existing downward pressure

MichaelNZ
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  #3427318 22-Oct-2025 20:07
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hsvhel:

 

Who/What is incentivising Energy retaillers to provide telco also?

 

 

Me-too-ism and even more of a bonus if your wholesaler is supplying below cost.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
DjShadow
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  #3427321 22-Oct-2025 20:20
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Not the first time Genesis Energy offered Internet, from 2000 to 2009 they had one called “Infogen” but got sold off to Orcon - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/content.asp?contentid=8376

 

 

CamH
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  #3427325 22-Oct-2025 20:37
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hsvhel:

 

Who/What is incentivising Energy retaillers to provide telco also?

 

Wonder what the drivers are?

 

 

Anyone entering now (like Genesis) will be doing it so they don't lose customers to the bundling offered by the other power companies.





bfginger
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  #3427943 25-Oct-2025 19:28
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Supplying a Wifi 7 router and offering hyperfibre is going to be disruptive to a market which doesn't want to do either. 

Ragnor
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  #3428349 28-Oct-2025 03:25
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I wonder how long before the ComCom looks into this bundling behaviour, a reminder why bundling is bad (even though it's good for customers at first)

 

Anti-competitive bundling occurs when a business with substantial market power offers services as a package for a lower price, or ties one service to another, to reduce competition. While bundling can benefit consumers, it becomes anti-competitive if it harms rivals and lessens competition, which can lead to higher prices or reduced choice for customers. Practices like "tying" (where product A is only available if you also buy product B) and offering conditional discounts can be anti-competitive if the company has a dominant market position

 

Market power.. like a re-consolidation to an oligarchy of gentailers being the only options?

 

 

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  #3428361 28-Oct-2025 08:32
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Ragnor:

 

I wonder how long before the ComCom looks into this bundling behaviour, a reminder why bundling is bad (even though it's good for customers at first)

 

 

"Bundling is Bad" ummmm I pay $95 for  FibreMax with a static IP with Sky because its bundled with SkyTV 3 years on after changing to them

 

Everyone else is (at minimum) $10-$15 more

 

 




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michaelmurfy
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  #3428388 28-Oct-2025 11:53
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nztim: "Bundling is Bad" ummmm I pay $95 for  FibreMax with a static IP with Sky because its bundled with SkyTV 3 years on after changing to them

 

But you pay for Sky which is super expensive in itself!




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nztim
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  #3428391 28-Oct-2025 11:57
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michaelmurfy:

 

But you pay for Sky which is super expensive in itself!

 

 

You don't care about sports :)




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SteveC
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  #3434773 15-Nov-2025 16:31
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bfginger:

Supplying a Wifi 7 router and offering hyperfibre is going to be disruptive to a market which doesn't want to do either. 

persumably their punters will sign up 'because' and only later realise they still have separate app, no bundled 'discount', separate invoice. I'm guessing you only need to set up one direct debit?
Nice router, but they charge $10 per month for static IP
Steve

Ragnor
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  #3434876 16-Nov-2025 01:58
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nztim:

 

"Bundling is Bad" ummmm I pay $95 for  FibreMax with a static IP with Sky because its bundled with SkyTV 3 years on after changing to them

 

Everyone else is (at minimum) $10-$15 more

 

 

Short memories.. remember when Telecom had to be operationally/structurally separated so we could get xDSL without being forced to pay for a landline...

 

Like I said bundling is good for consumers initially, once the market is consolidated to an oligopoly you'll be forced to pay for things you don't want or need anymore.

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