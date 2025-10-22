pureinception

Genesis Energy have launched Broadband offerings powered by 2Degrees
https://www.genesisenergy.co.nz/broadband
Fibre Start
$70/month
- 100/20Mbps peak time average speeds***
- Unlimited data
- Free high-tech modem* worth $199 ($15 shipping fee) or BYO modem
Fibre Smart
$90/month
For active medium households who are online daily and love streaming.
- 500/100Mbps peak time average speeds**
- Unlimited data
- Free high-tech modem* worth $199 ($15 shipping fee) or BYO modem
Fibre Super
$100/month
For larger households with multiple devices, pro gamers and multi-screen streamers.
- 882/494Mbps peak time average speeds**
- Unlimited data
- Free high-tech modem* worth $199 ($15 shipping fee) or BYO modem