pureinception

I wonder how long before the ComCom looks into this bundling behaviour, a reminder why bundling is bad (even though it's good for customers at first)

Anti-competitive bundling occurs when a business with substantial market power offers services as a package for a lower price, or ties one service to another, to reduce competition. While bundling can benefit consumers, it becomes anti-competitive if it harms rivals and lessens competition, which can lead to higher prices or reduced choice for customers. Practices like "tying" (where product A is only available if you also buy product B) and offering conditional discounts can be anti-competitive if the company has a dominant market position

Market power.. like a re-consolidation to an oligarchy of gentailers being the only options?