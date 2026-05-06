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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandContact traffic shaping?
toyoto

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#324637 6-May-2026 20:57
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Hi

 

I am currently with contact 500/100 and I suspect they are doing traffic shaping or throttling (not too sure what it is exactly)

 

I'm having a lot of trouble with iptv and stremio (with torbox) during peak times even though speedtest are minimum 250 download.

 

Current hardware is a unifi gateway  with a grandstream AP GWN7610, using a firestick 4k max over wifi and a Google streamer 4k over ethernet

 

I opted out of cgnat and that didn't help

 

I'm thinking of moving to quic but wondering if there's anything else I could try first.

 

I'm in north auckland if that makes any difference

 

Thanks for reading this

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michaelmurfy
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  #3488277 6-May-2026 21:06
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You'll find that no ISP's in NZ do any traffic shaping or throttling these days. It's really a thing of the past.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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toyoto

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3488279 6-May-2026 21:11
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Thanks for the reply.

 

Would it help to change the dns?  Currently the primary is the router gateway and the secondary is 14.1.33.1

MichaelNZ
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  #3488296 6-May-2026 22:11
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We don't limit users bandwidth and I doubt anyone else does. The cost / benefit doesn't stack up.

 

This isn't to say some people won't experience slow speeds depending on network capacity (more likely an issue for international) and whats happening at the other end.

 

But intentional hard packet limiting on UFB isn't a thing I can ever remember seeing.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

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