Hi

I am currently with contact 500/100 and I suspect they are doing traffic shaping or throttling (not too sure what it is exactly)

I'm having a lot of trouble with iptv and stremio (with torbox) during peak times even though speedtest are minimum 250 download.

Current hardware is a unifi gateway with a grandstream AP GWN7610, using a firestick 4k max over wifi and a Google streamer 4k over ethernet

I opted out of cgnat and that didn't help

I'm thinking of moving to quic but wondering if there's anything else I could try first.

I'm in north auckland if that makes any difference

Thanks for reading this