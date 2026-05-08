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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandPing fluctuating issues, can't figure it out. Hotshot ISP
deathLynX

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#324657 8-May-2026 21:35
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I can't figure out what is going on, it seems to be worse like this at peak times but can also happen randomly whenever, I'll be playing CS2 and it'll fluctuate from 38 all the way to 80-90 and the game just feels like a laggy mess. I was going back and forth with Hotshot support about it and they seemed to think everything was normal on their end. Is Hotshot really just that bad? Even just browsing the internet and loading webpages can feel slow sometimes. I have gigabit plan with them. I have TPLINK AX1500 Router which I have done some research on after having this issue and it seems like it's not the best router but would it be bad enough to cause this? I am on Ethernet as well and have tried different cables and a different computer, I also tried a direct connection to the ONT and it was still fluctuating. Could it be the ONT? Sometimes it's reasonably stable and other times it's just all over the place. I have no idea. Sorry for the bit of a ramble but hopefully someone can help! Edit: I am also based in Christchurch if that helps with anything lol.


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  #3488978 8-May-2026 22:53
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What is hotshot support or do you mean Slingshot? 



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  #3488982 8-May-2026 23:21
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Linux:

 

What is hotshot support or do you mean Slingshot? 

 

 

There is an ISP called hotshot, I've never heard of them, not that I hear of everything but this is the first time.

 

It's probably your provider but it could be other things, but it does sound like you have tried everything. I'd recommend 2degrees.

michaelmurfy
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  #3489032 9-May-2026 00:30
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This appears to be a classic case of internet providers not being the same. Internet is not a commodity like electricity companies are and Hotshot claim to be "the cheapest" considering you're using Ethernet and appear to be doing everything else right.

 

When you connect to an ISP you're paying for a connection to your ISP of choice and from there you're dependent on their network, their connectivity etc.

 

There was another recent example here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=324607&page_no=3#3488481

 

But, in my own personal opinion, Hotshot may be fine for just browsing the net but if you're doing anything more then there are many other better providers to pick from. There is just no way at their price point seeing broadband margins are razor thin they can invest in their network and appear to be cutting corners.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

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