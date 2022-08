Go 34" ultrawide 144p you wont regret it. I picked up a near new one of these https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONLGL73480/LG-34WN80C-B-34-Curved-WQHD-Ultrawide-Monitor-USB

second hand a few months ago for $800 from memory. Beautiful picture but in retrospect a "gaming" high refresh rate one would probably have been a better call. I really wanted an IPS panel because of concerns around black smearing on VA panels, but I never actually took a look at the VA options (the AOC and Gigabyte). The 60Hz LG is fine for casual gaming and slow paced games (eg isometric RPGs like Wasteland) and excellent for games like civ, but the slow response time is noticeable in FPSs, driving games etc. You really get benefit from the extra screen real-estate in games like Civ and Wasteland.

Its the first monitor I've owned where I now don't use applications in maximised mode -- a full screen browser or word document is just too overwhelming - but its great to be able to have browser open at the same time, or two browsers side by side. It feels true multi-tasking for the first time.

PB had a very good deal on the AOC ultrawide on last weekends sale, from memory it was $699.

I'd love to get the LG 34" 144Hz nano IPS ultrawide but at $1700 its hard to justify...