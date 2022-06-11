My brother laser printer MFC is eight years old. It's done a great job, but buying the various parts it requires (toner reclaimer or something) is going to cost about 1/4 the cost of a new printer, and it doesn't print double sided any more because some other part wore out. We've decided to just get a new one with features we want. My default choice is the MFCL3770CDW Colour Wireless LED 4-in-1 Printer as it looks like the newer version of the MFC-9140CDN I already have, but looking for opinions / experience.

What we're after is:

Color laser printer for low volume printing. I don't want an inkjet, I've had plenty and they fail as we print fairly rarely

Double sided scan through a paper feeder, with decent software supplied or easily available. I scan all my receipts so I use this quite a bit

Network printing ethernet and / or WiFi. I have ethernet to the printer but if it had WiFi I can reclaim that port which would be handy.

Photocopier

Nice to have: envelope printing

Can anyone recommend something better than the Brother @ $462 inc GST?