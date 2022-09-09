Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingM.2 SSD performance
aucklander

440 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299460 9-Sep-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

currently I have mobo B450 GAMING PLUS with one M.2 slot (M key); The slot is used by 256GB SSD SATA type. This is how I got the PC, not my choice. I did not really understand when I got it why there is no significant speed improvement at least at start-up, but I did not pay that much attention straight away... Now after I learned that M.2 does not mean "faster speeds", it means "it is capable of faster speeds if you use PCIe SSDs", I am looking to upgrade the SSD both in terms of size and technology (get one which is PCIe NMMe of course).

 

The options which I shortlisted (due to budget limitations, honestly), are both PCIe NVMe type:

 

- Crucial P2 1000GB currently $129 at PB tech but I found it somewhere else for $100, second hand from Nov 2021, with receipt, etc)

 

- Toshiba KXG50ZNV512G - only 512GB , $60 (label says manufactured Nov 2018), of course second hand (most likely pulled out from an HP laptop?)

 

various benchmark websites indicate Crucial would be better (faster than Toshiba and of course the one I am looking at is 1TB size) but then there is SOOO much talk about Crucial starting to use inferior components at a certain point without any notification to the market and using the same model numbers and there is no way to know if you get the "good stuff" or the "other one", and it is very relevant as it appears the speeds for "the other one" are roughly 4 times slower than the original drives? The only difference someone could identify was that the "new ones" (the slow ones) have the marking UK/CA" on the label which the old SSDs did not have it. Unfortunately the Crucial P2 which I am looking to get has this UK/CA on the label and this is normal, considering is a new SSD, not an old one (most of these articles date back to 2020 - 2021 so maybe if I get an old one like 2018 - 2019 then there is a chance it was built with the "good stuff"... everyone says this is "bait and switch" scam at its lowest level...

 

 

 

Can anyone confirm if the new Crucial P2 is indeed noticeable slower than it should be? Would you avoid this brand / model because of the switch they did to the chips (using slower OLC type instead of faster TLC, which they used originally when the product was launched and the data sheets were written and everyone was running benchmarks on their product being new on the market...).

Create new topic
mentalinc
2484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2965164 9-Sep-2022 16:43
Send private message quote this post

I wouldn't go second hand on ssd. You're very unlikely to notice any difference moving ssd to ssd.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
aucklander

440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2965166 9-Sep-2022 16:52
Send private message quote this post

but the PCIe with NVMe technology is supposed to be 4-5 times faster than SATA, and they are both used for SSDs... so changing a SSD from SATA to NVMe should end up as an improvement, right?...

mattwnz
18831 posts

Uber Geek


  #2965167 9-Sep-2022 16:54
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc: I wouldn't go second hand on ssd. You're very unlikely to notice any difference moving ssd to ssd.

 

 

 

Can second hand SSDs contain viruses on other parts of it, as I heard they are more difficult to clean than a conventional harddrive. 



mattwnz
18831 posts

Uber Geek


  #2965168 9-Sep-2022 16:56
Send private message quote this post

aucklander:

 

but the PCIe with NVMe technology is supposed to be 4-5 times faster than SATA, and they are both used for SSDs... so changing a SSD from SATA to NVMe should end up as an improvement, right?...

 

 

 

 

Wouldn't it depend on the speed of the SSD, as many have different ratings. So even if M2 is a faster port and SATA, it maybe getting constrained by the actual speed of the SSD. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
2009 posts

Uber Geek


  #2965173 9-Sep-2022 17:10
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Can second hand SSDs contain viruses on other parts of it, as I heard they are more difficult to clean than a conventional harddrive. 

 

 

Used SSDs are best avoided because they have a lifespan limited by the number of write cycles. The lifespan is many times the capacity of the SSD, but drives used for tasks handling large amounts of data, such as video editing, may not have much life left in them.

 

They are more difficult to clean because of wear leveling (a method to increase their lifespan), but none of that is visible to the OS. In theory, yes, there could be a virus, but executing it would require accessing data on a part of the drive that the drive is specifically designed to hide from the OS. The risk with SSDs is mostly due to the ability to leak data that you think has been erased, again due to wear leveling.

richms
25361 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2965177 9-Sep-2022 17:15
Send private message quote this post

aucklander:

 

but the PCIe with NVMe technology is supposed to be 4-5 times faster than SATA, and they are both used for SSDs... so changing a SSD from SATA to NVMe should end up as an improvement, right?...

 

 

Its minimal for most use cases. Nothing like going from spinning rust to a SSD. But if you're going from a dramless drive to one with ram you should see a significant improvement regardless of interface type. My endevours with dramless ones had the PC lagging out more than a same spec one with a spinner in it for the OS at times.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 