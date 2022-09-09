aucklander:

Hi all,

currently I have mobo B450 GAMING PLUS with one M.2 slot (M key); The slot is used by 256GB SSD SATA type. This is how I got the PC, not my choice. I did not really understand when I got it why there is no significant speed improvement at least at start-up, but I did not pay that much attention straight away... Now after I learned that M.2 does not mean "faster speeds", it means "it is capable of faster speeds if you use PCIe SSDs", I am looking to upgrade the SSD both in terms of size and technology (get one which is PCIe NMMe of course).

The options which I shortlisted (due to budget limitations, honestly), are both PCIe NVMe type:

- Crucial P2 1000GB currently $129 at PB tech but I found it somewhere else for $100, second hand from Nov 2021, with receipt, etc)

- Toshiba KXG50ZNV512G - only 512GB , $60 (label says manufactured Nov 2018), of course second hand (most likely pulled out from an HP laptop?)

various benchmark websites indicate Crucial would be better (faster than Toshiba and of course the one I am looking at is 1TB size) but then there is SOOO much talk about Crucial starting to use inferior components at a certain point without any notification to the market and using the same model numbers and there is no way to know if you get the "good stuff" or the "other one", and it is very relevant as it appears the speeds for "the other one" are roughly 4 times slower than the original drives? The only difference someone could identify was that the "new ones" (the slow ones) have the marking UK/CA" on the label which the old SSDs did not have it. Unfortunately the Crucial P2 which I am looking to get has this UK/CA on the label and this is normal, considering is a new SSD, not an old one (most of these articles date back to 2020 - 2021 so maybe if I get an old one like 2018 - 2019 then there is a chance it was built with the "good stuff"... everyone says this is "bait and switch" scam at its lowest level...

Can anyone confirm if the new Crucial P2 is indeed noticeable slower than it should be? Would you avoid this brand / model because of the switch they did to the chips (using slower OLC type instead of faster TLC, which they used originally when the product was launched and the data sheets were written and everyone was running benchmarks on their product being new on the market...).